Lost hunter survives in Georgia swamp for 2 days as temperatures dipped into 30s

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Crews safely recovered a hunter who was lost in a Georgia swamp for two nights.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, a group of game wardens responded to Buffalo Swamp Wildlife Management Area in McIntosh County, Georgia, regarding a hunter that had been lost for about five hours.

A search party looked for the hunter that evening until 1 a.m. but couldn’t find him. Two game wardens remained and searched by truck overnight.

Region 6 game wardens, along with members of the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, continued the search on foot and by ATV, UTV and boats on Monday at 7 a.m.

On Monday evening, Georgia State Patrol’s Aviation Unit searched the area by air.

Crews once again suspended the search Monday at 8 p.m.

On Tuesday morning, the DNR and deputies began searching by patrol vessel. They located the lost hunter approximately six miles from where he started on Sunday.

The man was returned to the boat ramp and taken to the hospital in Brunswick for evaluation.

