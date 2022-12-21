Read full article on original website
Veteran couple shares love of wine, love of Clarksville with The Vine on Franklin
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville’s first wine bar, The Vine on Franklin, opened in March, owned by Army veterans Emily and Jake Trageser. The business got off to a great start this year, receiving Gold for Best Wine Selection in the Clarksville’s Best contest. Falling in...
Clarksville faces bitter cold with Warm Souls Christmas | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Even with outside temperatures at 15 degrees on Christmas Eve, that didn’t stop volunteers from pulling off “Warm Souls Christmas” at Austin Peay State University. For more than 15 years, Radical Mission Compassionate Ministries, along with support from the community, has...
Lucille Gonyea Napolitan
Lucille Gonyea Napolitan of Clarksville passed away on December 20, 2022. She was 42. Services for Lucy will be at held, starting with the visitation at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the fellowship hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 317 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040 (931-645-2458). At approximately 12:30 p.m. there will be a service and Celebration of Life, followed by food and fellowship for everyone.
Where’s Santa Claus? Live Christmas Eve radar shows him getting closer to Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’re looking to share Santa Claus’ path from the North Pole to homes across the world, we’ve got you covered. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is a United States and Canada bi-national organization that defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America. They also track Santa Claus.
New program offers rental assistance for Clarksville residents
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville residents can now apply for vital rental assistance thanks to a new Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) program offered by the City of Clarksville office of Neighborhood and Community Services in partnership with United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region. TBRA is a program through which...
SFC Gilland Terry DeMoss
Gilland T. DeMoss, better known as, Terry was born on April 11, 1955 in Ripley, Tennessee to William Nathan and Blondell DeMoss. Gilland left home in 1974 after graduating from Haywood High and joined the Army where he spent 23 years until he retired. He later went on to work with the Department of Defense for 20 years and then retired from there. Gilland was united in Holy Matrimony to Maxine Capers and they were happily married for 46 years. To this union 3 children were born; Twainna Mack, Tamika Williams and Gilland T. DeMoss, Jr.
News in Clarksville: Winter storm, Jeep Crew to rescue, 10 under 40 and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Winter storm shuts down Clarksville: About 1.5 inches of snow covered the city, followed by temperatures at -3 degrees. Amid all of that 10,000 people lost power. READ MORE. Clarksville Jeep...
UPDATE: Clarksville crews clearing streets, with temperature up to 23 degrees, sunny
Update, 2 p.m.: The temperature is up to 23 degrees. Main city streets are mostly clear. Update, 10:35 a.m.: The TVA-required rolling blackouts have ended, according to CDE. However, residents are still urged to continue steps to reduce power usage. “We still need our customers’ help to keep the load...
UPDATE: Half an inch of snow expected in Clarksville on Monday
Update, 2:30 p.m.: A quick moving storm system will approach tonight and move across mid state region on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. “Isolated to scattered snow showers are expected with a possible change to light rain showers during late afternoon hours as temperature rise above freezing,” the NWS said. “As temperatures lower below freezing again during evening hours on Monday night, isolated snow showers will continue before tapering off from southwest to northeast as evening hours progress.”
UPDATE: Woman arrested in carjacking incidents in Clarksville, 5-year-old child safe
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A woman from Goodlettsville using her own child as a shield stole two cars at gunpoint in Clarksville on Thursday, according to police. At about 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to the Minit Mart at 2690 Trenton Road after a woman reported that, while she was pumping gas, she was approached by a woman who pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
