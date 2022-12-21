Read full article on original website
Remembering Trinity Music City’s first Christmas
1994, a year after legendary country music entertainer Conway Twitty passed, Trinity Music City opened with a huge Christmas attraction for visitors across the country.
Where’s Santa Claus? Live Christmas Eve radar shows him getting closer to Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’re looking to share Santa Claus’ path from the North Pole to homes across the world, we’ve got you covered. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is a United States and Canada bi-national organization that defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America. They also track Santa Claus.
Clarksville faces bitter cold with Warm Souls Christmas | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Even with outside temperatures at 15 degrees on Christmas Eve, that didn’t stop volunteers from pulling off “Warm Souls Christmas” at Austin Peay State University. For more than 15 years, Radical Mission Compassionate Ministries, along with support from the community, has...
Nashville Hot Christmas: The warmest Dec. 25 temps in Music City history
Typically, Nashville sees an average high temperature of 50 degrees on Christmas, but there have been a few years where it got just a bit too warm to bust out the holiday sweaters.
Barrel House Preparing to Debut in Mount Juliet
New Bar and Restaurant Replaces Catch 22 Tap House
Veteran couple shares love of wine, love of Clarksville with The Vine on Franklin
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville’s first wine bar, The Vine on Franklin, opened in March, owned by Army veterans Emily and Jake Trageser. The business got off to a great start this year, receiving Gold for Best Wine Selection in the Clarksville’s Best contest. Falling in...
The last time snow fell on Christmas Day
The last time measurable snow fell on Christmas Day was in 2010 where Nashville received 1.1 inches.
Strangers work together to get home for Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
T-shirt freezes almost instantly in Nashville
To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds. To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds.
5 Delicious Pizza Places in Nashville
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
‘My brother deserves justice’: Nashville family remembers murder victim as holidays approach
As the countdown to Christmas is just days away, many are looking forward to a holiday centered around family, a word that had more meaning than ever before.
Brentwood teen found unresponsive lives to share her story, calls life ‘a masterpiece’
A Brentwood family says it's nothing short of a miracle that their teen is alive after finding her unresponsive. The junior endured chemo and proton therapy but her foundation of faith kept her grounded as she faced her toughest battle yet.
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
Musicians On Call To Honor Darius Rucker
Musicians On Call will hold its “Millions of Moments” celebration on January 26, 2023, in Nashville. The event will recognize the milestone of delivering the power of music to one million patients, caregivers, and families over the years. Darius Rucker is to be honored for his years of...
Mount Carmel family brings daughter home after months in the hospital
KINGSPORT -- A Mount Carmel resident whose daughter has been a patient at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville since Oct. 13 has finally brought her home. Quinnlee Mae Shriner, 10 months old, returned home late on Wednesday.
White Christmas woes in Nashville with flights canceled, delayed
Winter weather caused flight cancelations and delays across the country, and the Nashville International Airport felt the impact.
Mural pays tribute to two girls killed in 1987 Nashville concert stampede
Thirty-five years ago this week, a tragic event happened in Nashville history. For those present that day, it was something so shocking and unexpected, they'll never forget it.
PHOTOS: Snow, ice across Middle Tennessee | Dec. 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning. A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. […]
Chimney fire in Franklin neighborhood
Thursday is one of the busiest air travel days just ahead of Christmas, but the freezing weather forecast is impacting flights at Nashville International Airport. Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s …. It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to...
Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County
Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us here. Life.Church Hendersonville 120 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 338-7241 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30 pm Watch Online Here. Community Church 381 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN 37075 […] The post Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County appeared first on Sumner County Source.
