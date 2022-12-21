ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Where’s Santa Claus? Live Christmas Eve radar shows him getting closer to Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’re looking to share Santa Claus’ path from the North Pole to homes across the world, we’ve got you covered. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is a United States and Canada bi-national organization that defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America. They also track Santa Claus.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville faces bitter cold with Warm Souls Christmas | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Even with outside temperatures at 15 degrees on Christmas Eve, that didn’t stop volunteers from pulling off “Warm Souls Christmas” at Austin Peay State University. For more than 15 years, Radical Mission Compassionate Ministries, along with support from the community, has...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Strangers work together to get home for Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

T-shirt freezes almost instantly in Nashville

To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds. To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders

VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
SPRING HILL, TN
wbwn.com

Musicians On Call To Honor Darius Rucker

Musicians On Call will hold its “Millions of Moments” celebration on January 26, 2023, in Nashville. The event will recognize the milestone of delivering the power of music to one million patients, caregivers, and families over the years. Darius Rucker is to be honored for his years of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

PHOTOS: Snow, ice across Middle Tennessee | Dec. 23, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning. A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Chimney fire in Franklin neighborhood

Thursday is one of the busiest air travel days just ahead of Christmas, but the freezing weather forecast is impacting flights at Nashville International Airport. Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s …. It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to...
FRANKLIN, TN
Sumner County Source

Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us here. Life.Church Hendersonville 120 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 338-7241 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30 pm Watch Online Here. Community Church 381 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN 37075 […] The post Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County appeared first on Sumner County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy