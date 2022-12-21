ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonial Heights, VA

NBC12

Pedestrian struck and killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Friday night. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Route 1 just before 10:30 p.m on Friday, Dec. 23. Police say a pedestrian was running west across the southbound lanes of Route...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Richmond man faces murder charge in Ashland killing

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond faces a first-degree murder charge after an Ashland man was found shot to death on Saturday night. Deputies from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Omni Court just after 7:30 p.m.
ASHLAND, VA
NBC12

3 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after 3 people were hurt in a shooting near an apartment complex. Police were called to the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive - near Virginia Center Commons - around 8:41 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, no victims were found, but there...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia State Police investigate a single vehicle crash in Brunswick Co. that resulted in a fatality.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va.; On Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., state police were called to investigate a motor vehicle crash on Route 632/Great Oak Road, west of Route 712/Old Stage Road. The driver of a 2019 Honda Odyssey van, Wayne Herman Parham, was traveling westbound on Route 632, when he ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned several times. Parham was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Parham, 63 years of age, of the 200 block of Stith Lane, Freeman, VA, was taken to VCU Hospital in South Hill, VA, where he succumbed to his injuries.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond family offering $5,000 reward for information in son’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information about the shooting and killing of their son in 2021. “I know it’s not going to bring my son back, but please, these people need to pay for what they have done,” Jose Rodriguez, the father of Isaac Rodriguez, said.
RICHMOND, VA

