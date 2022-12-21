Read full article on original website
Ashland man killed in Christmas Eve shooting, suspect charged with first degree murder
Hanover County Sheriff's Department, deputies and officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to the 100 block of East Omni Court at around 7:36 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 for a report of a shooting.
7, including children and neighbors, taken to hospital after Henrico house fire
A Henrico County house fire sent seven people to the hospital, including four neighbors who authorities said were trying to help rescue the adult and two children inside.
No injuries reported after Christmas Day house fire in New Kent
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire at a home in the Providence Forge area of New Kent County required help from four neighboring fire departments but resulted in no injuries. According to the New Kent County Fire-Rescue Department, crews were called to a home on the 9700...
Pedestrian struck and killed in Chesterfield crash
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Friday night. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Route 1 just before 10:30 p.m on Friday, Dec. 23. Police say a pedestrian was running west across the southbound lanes of Route...
What we know about the murder arrest made for a Christmas Eve shooting
A Richmond man was arrested and charged with murdering an Ashland man at an apartment complex on Christmas Eve.
Richmond man faces murder charge in Ashland killing
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond faces a first-degree murder charge after an Ashland man was found shot to death on Saturday night. Deputies from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Omni Court just after 7:30 p.m.
3 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after 3 people were hurt in a shooting near an apartment complex. Police were called to the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive - near Virginia Center Commons - around 8:41 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, no victims were found, but there...
Chesterfield crash between car, pickup truck leaves one dead on Christmas Eve
Police in Chesterfield County are investigating a crash between a car and a pickup truck that left one person dead on Christmas Eve.
Virginia State Police investigate a single vehicle crash in Brunswick Co. that resulted in a fatality.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va.; On Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., state police were called to investigate a motor vehicle crash on Route 632/Great Oak Road, west of Route 712/Old Stage Road. The driver of a 2019 Honda Odyssey van, Wayne Herman Parham, was traveling westbound on Route 632, when he ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned several times. Parham was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Parham, 63 years of age, of the 200 block of Stith Lane, Freeman, VA, was taken to VCU Hospital in South Hill, VA, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Three people injured in Henrico County shooting
The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting that reportedly resulted in the hospitalization of three men.
Deadly Christmas Eve crash reported on Chesterfield road
Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Residents react to body found, death investigation in Colonial Heights
A member of the Colonial Heights community, Jones says the news of human remains found on the wood line in the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive is scary -- and he's not alone.
7 people hurt in Henrico house fire
Saturday morning's high winds and low temperatures made fighting the fire difficult for Henrico County fire crews.
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Christmas Eve fire destroys house in Chesterfield County
A house in Chesterfield County was destroyed after it caught on fire on the evening of Christmas Eve.
63-year-old driver dies after van overturns several times, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the 63-year-old driver.
Police still searching for missing 19-year-old in Chesterfield County
The Chesterfield County Police Department is still searching for a 19-year-old man who went missing in November.
‘I didn’t want to believe it’: Family reacts to deadly Henrico house fire, murder arrest
A family is still coming to terms with a house fire in Henrico County that killed two family members and led to the arrest of another.
Man arrested in connection to 2021 Beech St. homicide
36-year-old Jorge Williams III was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession/transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police search for Chesterfield thieves who hid in plain sight
Thieves in Chesterfield County took "hiding in plain sight" to a new level. Chesterfield police are searching for two men who broke into — and robbed — a home in the Salisbury neighborhood.
Richmond family offering $5,000 reward for information in son’s death
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information about the shooting and killing of their son in 2021. “I know it’s not going to bring my son back, but please, these people need to pay for what they have done,” Jose Rodriguez, the father of Isaac Rodriguez, said.
