BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va.; On Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., state police were called to investigate a motor vehicle crash on Route 632/Great Oak Road, west of Route 712/Old Stage Road. The driver of a 2019 Honda Odyssey van, Wayne Herman Parham, was traveling westbound on Route 632, when he ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned several times. Parham was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Parham, 63 years of age, of the 200 block of Stith Lane, Freeman, VA, was taken to VCU Hospital in South Hill, VA, where he succumbed to his injuries.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO