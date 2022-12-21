ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cold temperatures not freezing plans of Middle Georgians

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Its the type of weather that slows things down... but for those that serve the Midstate everyday, operations are still heating up. "I got like 105 stops today but normally it's around 170 to 180," said one Fed Ex employee. With temperatures dipping into the teens Friday...
MACON, GA
Holiday travel predictions and resourceful safety tips

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Holiday travel is upon us and Triple-A predicts record-setting travel for Georgians despite Jack Frost's wintry winds blowing in. According to the national travel report, 3.6 million Georgians are expected to travel this holiday and the auto club anticipates almost 113 thousand more Georgia travelers than the previous year.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia bases land priority projects in national defense bill

ATLANTA – President Joe Biden signed the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act Friday, legislation that approves fiscal 2023 funding requests for Georgia military bases from St. Marys to Marietta. The annual defense bill represents a 10% increase over what the Pentagon received during the last federal fiscal year...
GEORGIA STATE

