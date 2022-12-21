ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

newyorkalmanack.com

Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased

Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department

ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Navigating homelessness in Clinton County

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As the colder months roll in, concern for the homeless population is on the rise. In New York’s Clinton County, emergency shelter programs are pushing capacity. “There’s not a lot of places out there,” said Plattsburgh resident Brianna Guerin. Guerin struggled to find...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Addison Independent

Lights glow one final time for holiday display

SALISBURY — For the past 30 years, Wayne and Diane Smith’s light show has been a hallmark of the holiday season in Addison County. During the month of December, loads of people drive by the couple’s home to see it decked with decorations that far exceed the typical holiday lawn display.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Falling tree kills woman during winter storm

CASTLETON, Vt. — A woman has died after a tree fell on her Friday morning during a winter storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton. The chief said the woman was trying to get back inside when the tree fell.
CASTLETON, VT
WCAX

Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grinch is notorious for trying to steal Christmas and the Hinesburg Police has been keeping a close eye on the mean one. Officers are playing the part of the Grinch, and have been flooding their Facebook page with pictures and videos for the last month.
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major storm headed toward our region will result in dangerous driving, power outages, and even possible flooding going into the weekend. Forecasters say the storm will begin Thursday afternoon as wet snow and rain. On Friday, the wind will arrive, causing potential power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for most of the region from Friday morning to late Friday, with some gusts expected to reach upwards of 70 mph. The temperatures will then dip Friday evening, making for black ice and treacherous driving overnight into Saturday.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Woman hit by tow truck, sustained serious injuries

Ranked choice voting will be on the Burlington ballot come March. Former Northlands employee gets retrial against employer. A retrial in an employment lawsuit against Northlands Job Corps Center in Vergennes came back very different the second time around. Essex Police investigate grocery store assault. Updated: 9 hours ago. Authorities...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investigating a serious accident after a woman was hit by a tow truck. Police say they responded to the entrance to the Fanny Allen Medical Building on College Parkway around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the tow truck, Dominic Sunderland, 21, of...
COLCHESTER, VT
VTDigger

Ex-Waterbury CBD shop owner, accused of ripping off hemp farmers, reaches plea deal

Douglas Bell entered a plea agreement Friday with the prosecution, which calls for a sentence of two to four years in prison, all suspended except for 10 days he previously served behind bars. He was also placed on probation and agreed to pay almost $40,000 in restitution. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-Waterbury CBD shop owner, accused of ripping off hemp farmers, reaches plea deal.
WATERBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver hits utility pole in Swanton

SWANTON — A 62-year-old man was involved in a crash in Swanton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place at around 1:00 p.m. According to the report, Steven Many, of Swanton, struck a utility pole on the side of Route 207 while traveling north. Police say that an unknown gold,...
SWANTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Franklin County woman facing federal gun charges

ENOSBURG — Harley Davis, 28, of Enosburg, was charged with making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers in connection with the purchase of three firearms in May 2022. Davis appeared in court yesterday and was detained pending further proceedings. If convicted, Davis faces a maximum possible penalty of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Essex Police investigate grocery store assault

ESSEX Jct., Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating an assault outside an Essex grocery store earlier this week. It took place outside Mac’s Market Sunday around 4:40 p.m. Essex Police say a woman was pushed down and her bag was stolen out of her hand. They say the suspect fled on foot. Police were notified Monday.
suncommunitynews.com

Arson suspect arrested

CHAMPLAIN | A 56-year-old Champlain man has been arrested and charged with arson related to an Oct. 13 house fire. On Oct. 13, State Police troopers were called to a residence on Route 9 in the Town of Champlain to investigate a fire suspected to be arson. An investigation involving...
CHAMPLAIN, NY

