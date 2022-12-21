Read full article on original website
Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased
Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
Castleton woman killed by falling tree
The unnamed 51-year-old woman died Friday morning about two and a half hours after the tree fell onto her.
This Place in History: Fort Montgomery
The northern end of Lake Champlain was fortified twice in the early 1800s to guard against attacks from British Canada.
WCAX
Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department
ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
montpelierbridge.org
Washington County Hardest Hit By Storm – Some Power Outages Could Last Until Dec. 27
Washington County has the most power outages in the state with thousands out of power as of 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. And the end may not be near. Some customers could be without power through Monday, Dec. 27, said Hillarie Scott, public information officer for Vermont Emergency Management by phone to The Bridge Dec. 24.
WCAX
Navigating homelessness in Clinton County
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As the colder months roll in, concern for the homeless population is on the rise. In New York’s Clinton County, emergency shelter programs are pushing capacity. “There’s not a lot of places out there,” said Plattsburgh resident Brianna Guerin. Guerin struggled to find...
Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition
The parish that owns St. Stephen Catholic Church wants city permission to demolish the closed church. One Winooski resident said she is gathering signatures to try to block the demolition. Read the story on VTDigger here: Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition.
Addison Independent
Lights glow one final time for holiday display
SALISBURY — For the past 30 years, Wayne and Diane Smith’s light show has been a hallmark of the holiday season in Addison County. During the month of December, loads of people drive by the couple’s home to see it decked with decorations that far exceed the typical holiday lawn display.
mynbc5.com
Falling tree kills woman during winter storm
CASTLETON, Vt. — A woman has died after a tree fell on her Friday morning during a winter storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton. The chief said the woman was trying to get back inside when the tree fell.
WCAX
Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grinch is notorious for trying to steal Christmas and the Hinesburg Police has been keeping a close eye on the mean one. Officers are playing the part of the Grinch, and have been flooding their Facebook page with pictures and videos for the last month.
WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major storm headed toward our region will result in dangerous driving, power outages, and even possible flooding going into the weekend. Forecasters say the storm will begin Thursday afternoon as wet snow and rain. On Friday, the wind will arrive, causing potential power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for most of the region from Friday morning to late Friday, with some gusts expected to reach upwards of 70 mph. The temperatures will then dip Friday evening, making for black ice and treacherous driving overnight into Saturday.
WCAX
Woman hit by tow truck, sustained serious injuries
Ranked choice voting will be on the Burlington ballot come March. Former Northlands employee gets retrial against employer. A retrial in an employment lawsuit against Northlands Job Corps Center in Vergennes came back very different the second time around. Essex Police investigate grocery store assault. Updated: 9 hours ago. Authorities...
WCAX
Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investigating a serious accident after a woman was hit by a tow truck. Police say they responded to the entrance to the Fanny Allen Medical Building on College Parkway around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the tow truck, Dominic Sunderland, 21, of...
Ex-Waterbury CBD shop owner, accused of ripping off hemp farmers, reaches plea deal
Douglas Bell entered a plea agreement Friday with the prosecution, which calls for a sentence of two to four years in prison, all suspended except for 10 days he previously served behind bars. He was also placed on probation and agreed to pay almost $40,000 in restitution. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-Waterbury CBD shop owner, accused of ripping off hemp farmers, reaches plea deal.
newportdispatch.com
Driver hits utility pole in Swanton
SWANTON — A 62-year-old man was involved in a crash in Swanton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place at around 1:00 p.m. According to the report, Steven Many, of Swanton, struck a utility pole on the side of Route 207 while traveling north. Police say that an unknown gold,...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
Authorities investigate prison assault that left one person hospitalized in critical condition
The assault victim is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to the corrections department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities investigate prison assault that left one person hospitalized in critical condition.
newportdispatch.com
Franklin County woman facing federal gun charges
ENOSBURG — Harley Davis, 28, of Enosburg, was charged with making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers in connection with the purchase of three firearms in May 2022. Davis appeared in court yesterday and was detained pending further proceedings. If convicted, Davis faces a maximum possible penalty of...
WCAX
Essex Police investigate grocery store assault
ESSEX Jct., Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating an assault outside an Essex grocery store earlier this week. It took place outside Mac’s Market Sunday around 4:40 p.m. Essex Police say a woman was pushed down and her bag was stolen out of her hand. They say the suspect fled on foot. Police were notified Monday.
suncommunitynews.com
Arson suspect arrested
CHAMPLAIN | A 56-year-old Champlain man has been arrested and charged with arson related to an Oct. 13 house fire. On Oct. 13, State Police troopers were called to a residence on Route 9 in the Town of Champlain to investigate a fire suspected to be arson. An investigation involving...
