Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Dreaming of a White Christmas: Holly Springs family makes that dream reality
Joey and Morgan Heilmann's daughters wanted a White Christmas, and they weren't going to let the weather stop them. Joey's mother, Teri Heilmann, said her granddaughters Rori, 6, and Peyton, 2, were so disappointed about not seeing any snow for Christmas. So their father decided to make it happen. The...
cbs17
Raleigh toy drive brings volunteers joy despite temperatures
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the freezing cold temperatures Saturday morning, volunteers spent time giving back to the community on the morning of Christmas Eve. It was so cold, organizer Sylvia Wiggins could barely stand it. As she rubbed her hands together, she explained the volunteers showed up because...
Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.
Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
cbs17
Raleigh families begin Christmas weekend without power, worry if they’ll stay heated through holiday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Instead of homes warm and lit up with Christmas lights, Raleigh families said their holiday weekend started in darkness. “The wind is terrible,” Jessica Danley and Mark Baltimore said, who were out shopping for groceries Friday night. The two were hoping to get ahead...
cbs17
Dinner, gifts distributed at Durham Rescue Mission’s annual Christmas event
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Organizations across the country and right here in Durham are working to make sure those in need have a very merry holiday season. Outside of the Durham Rescue Mission building on Friday, dozens of people lined up to receive gifts and food as the nonprofit hosted its annual Christmas event.
'Happy and safe': Annual toy giveaway at Raleigh's Helping Hand Mission more important than ever
Dozens came to the Helping Hand Mission in Southeast Raleigh for their annual toy giveaway.
cbs17
Stores buzz with last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve in Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –You couldn’t head out Christmas Eve without spotting full parking lots, filled shopping carts and bags in hand outside businesses and shopping centers throughout the Triangle. “Honestly, I see a lot of last-minute shopping — more than I expected,” said Brandon Hanson who was headed...
WRAL
Durham Rescue Mission's gift to community: Warmth, welcome
DURHAM, N.C. — Friday marked the 45th annual Christmas Toy Giveaway and Community Dinner at the Durham Rescue Mission. While the scene of holiday celebration was familiar, there were differences forced by the bitter cold. The parking lot, usually full of tents and guests, was empty. Visitors were pushed inside by the high winds.
Extreme weather fails to slow down Durham Rescue Mission toy giveaway, Christmas dinner
Extreme weather threw a monkey wrench in plans for Durham Rescue Mission's annual toy giveaway and Christmas dinner.
She is loved. Raleigh community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?
RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
cbs17
Nearly 30 firefighters extinguish blaze at Durham home on Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 30 firefighters responded to a Durham house fire on Christmas Eve, officials said. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Cheek Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials. “Upon arrival of the first engine they...
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
cbs17
GoFundMe started for Wilson family that had Christmas go kart stolen
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe has been started by the neighbor of a Wilson family who had a Christmas present, a go kart, stolen off of their property. The go kart was on a trailer that was also stolen. “I started a GoFundMe last night to try and...
23 Reasons to Love the Triangle
After two years of COVID isolation, the Triangle cautiously came back to life this summer, with people flocking to music festivals, plays, and Pride parades that were all back in person. 2. Workers are organizing. The movement for workers’ rights started strong in North Carolina when baristas at a Raleigh...
Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre cancels showings due to weather
The arctic blast has started moving into North Carolina, and it is impacting travel and holiday plans.
Home for the holidays: Wake, Cumberland shelters urge people to adopt dogs and cats
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cumberland and Wake animal shelters are urging people to adopt a new pet over the holiday season. "We had a very busy November and December, so our shelter is very full,” said Cumberland County Animal Services Director Elaine Smith. “Some of these animals have been through tough times and we would love to see them have a wonderful new home for the holidays.”
RALEIGH, N.C. - A Raleigh bee farmer gets a much-needed lifeline from the community after a bear destroyed more than $10,000 worth of bees and honey. Troy Olson, who has been running Heaven Scent Honey for the past five years, received a devastating text from a farmer he had been working with in Duplin County on November 22.
Vivian Howard's Prepared Meals Are Coming to a Raleigh Fridge Near You
If your Christmas wish is to have a Vivian Howard meal on your dinner table, you're in luck: Howard has opened an outpost of "Viv's Fridge" in Raleigh. The illustrious North Carolina chef and PBS star launched the concept over the summer, with prepared meals available at standalone smart fridges in Kinston (where she is based), as well as Bald Head Island and Emerald Isle. The new Raleigh fridge is located at Wine Authorities at 300 East Front Street; another fridge has also been placed at Galley Stores and Marina in New Bern.
indyweeknc
