Durham, NC

cbs17

Raleigh toy drive brings volunteers joy despite temperatures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the freezing cold temperatures Saturday morning, volunteers spent time giving back to the community on the morning of Christmas Eve. It was so cold, organizer Sylvia Wiggins could barely stand it. As she rubbed her hands together, she explained the volunteers showed up because...
RALEIGH, NC
Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.

Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Stores buzz with last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –You couldn’t head out Christmas Eve without spotting full parking lots, filled shopping carts and bags in hand outside businesses and shopping centers throughout the Triangle. “Honestly, I see a lot of last-minute shopping — more than I expected,” said Brandon Hanson who was headed...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham Rescue Mission's gift to community: Warmth, welcome

DURHAM, N.C. — Friday marked the 45th annual Christmas Toy Giveaway and Community Dinner at the Durham Rescue Mission. While the scene of holiday celebration was familiar, there were differences forced by the bitter cold. The parking lot, usually full of tents and guests, was empty. Visitors were pushed inside by the high winds.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?

RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

23 Reasons to Love the Triangle

After two years of COVID isolation, the Triangle cautiously came back to life this summer, with people flocking to music festivals, plays, and Pride parades that were all back in person. 2. Workers are organizing. The movement for workers’ rights started strong in North Carolina when baristas at a Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Home for the holidays: Wake, Cumberland shelters urge people to adopt dogs and cats

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cumberland and Wake animal shelters are urging people to adopt a new pet over the holiday season. "We had a very busy November and December, so our shelter is very full,” said Cumberland County Animal Services Director Elaine Smith. “Some of these animals have been through tough times and we would love to see them have a wonderful new home for the holidays.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Edy Zoo

Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damages

RALEIGH, N.C. - A Raleigh bee farmer gets a much-needed lifeline from the community after a bear destroyed more than $10,000 worth of bees and honey. Troy Olson, who has been running Heaven Scent Honey for the past five years, received a devastating text from a farmer he had been working with in Duplin County on November 22.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Vivian Howard's Prepared Meals Are Coming to a Raleigh Fridge Near You

If your Christmas wish is to have a Vivian Howard meal on your dinner table, you're in luck: Howard has opened an outpost of "Viv's Fridge" in Raleigh. The illustrious North Carolina chef and PBS star launched the concept over the summer, with prepared meals available at standalone smart fridges in Kinston (where she is based), as well as Bald Head Island and Emerald Isle. The new Raleigh fridge is located at Wine Authorities at 300 East Front Street; another fridge has also been placed at Galley Stores and Marina in New Bern.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com

