Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Popular holiday gifts selling at stores in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the countdown to Christmas continues, area stores are sharing what popular items shoppers are rushing to buy to give to their loved ones for the holidays. WWAY checked in with some local stores to see what items are popular gift items this holiday season.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead alone Country Club Road. The company is in the planning stages for both locations...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Scam warning if you’re planning to give a gift card this holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As people are finishing their last minute holiday shopping, the Better Business Bureau is warning against a new scam involving gift cards. Quantrell Quick with the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina says they have been alerted to a new type of scams for gift cards purchased in stores.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina cookie cops stifle holiday cheer

Shoppers come to Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro for the experience as much as the food. Immigrants from Sudan, Pakistan, France, and other parts of the world gather with local growers in the parking lot at St. Andrews Episcopal Church to sell fresh produce and homemade dishes. Some vendors bring...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Active list of winter weather closings, delays

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winter weather isexpected through Friday along with an artic cold blast. Get the latest winter weather closings as schools, businesses, organizations, and churches report closings and delays. Click on the link below for a full-list of closings and delays. ►Get the latest winter weather closings and...
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
iheart.com

Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes

North Carolina is fully embracing the start of winter as below freezing temperatures are set to hit the state later this week. Freezing cold temperatures and wind chills will move into North Carolina over the weekend, with the state experiencing some of the coldest temps in recent memory, per WCNC. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several North Carolina counties and Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency ahead of the approaching "arctic mass" to activate emergency operation and assist in transporting critical supplies to areas in need.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Duke Energy has reported that over 4,000 customers are without power as of this time across southeastern North Carolina. In New Hanover County, over 1,000 residents in Wilmington are without power, including a large area along Eastwood Road from U.S. 17 to S College Road.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Supply family gets major accessible home makeover from Welcome Home Angel

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A family in Brunswick County got a very special Christmas present on Wednesday afternoon. 10-year-old Landon Hayes received a major room makeover from Welcome Home Angel, an organization that gives children with chronic and physically debilitating illnesses or injuries living in the Wilmington area a room makeover.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire. 18-year-old...
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WXII 12

15 Christmas facts you should know about North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is very much a North Carolina thing, and it’s big business for the state. In fact, the state is pretty much considered the North Pole of Christmas trees, but that’s not all. Find out about what makes the season so special in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

