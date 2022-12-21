Dr Ellwanger describes technique to reposition left maxilla in a patient that was fractured due to a ballistic wound and no longer is able to chew food or fully close his mouth. The patient was evaluated today two months after the injury and after this treatment planning session Dr Ellwanger will cooperate with doctors for upcoming correctional surgery. Photo courtesy of Margret Ellwanger.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO