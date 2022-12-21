Read full article on original website
San Juan School opens its basketball courts to the public
From left: Council member Mary Edge, Aromas San Juan Unified School District interim Superintendent Barbara Dill-Varga, Mayor Leslie Jordan, and Council Members Scott Freels, Cesar Flores, and John Freeman. Photo by Robert Eliason. Councilmember John Freeman and ASJUSD interim superintendent Barbara Dill-Varga try their luck. Photo by Robert Eliason. Mayor...
San Juan Bautista family spends holiday season helping Ukraine
Dr Ellwanger describes technique to reposition left maxilla in a patient that was fractured due to a ballistic wound and no longer is able to chew food or fully close his mouth. The patient was evaluated today two months after the injury and after this treatment planning session Dr Ellwanger will cooperate with doctors for upcoming correctional surgery. Photo courtesy of Margret Ellwanger.
Eat, Drink, Savor: A 2022 year-end review of food and drink in San Benito County
Benitolink’s Eat, Drink, Savor series began with a whirlwind of two days of wine tastings with three winemakers who rank high among the finest in the world. It was a very easy way to immediately make any casual wine drinker (like myself) feel out of their depth. The first...
Anne LaForge
Anne LaForge passed away at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital on December 18, 2022 at the age of 82. Service information pending.
