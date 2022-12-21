Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
Jets QB Zach Wilson gifts offensive line Christmas surprises
After getting sidelined earlier in the season, Wilson recently got his starting job back after quarterback Mike White sustained an injury. Wilson reportedly ruffled some of his teammates' feathers for his lack of accountability during games in which he wasn't playing good football before he was benched. The 2021 first-round...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Details How Another Member Of His Family Was Closer With The Late Great Franco Harris Than He Was
A day has gone by since Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away Wednesday morning. Stories continue to be told, as he was quite obviously a legend of the sport, not just the city of Pittsburgh. Beyond that, his pure gratitude is something everyone talks about. Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss.
Tony Dungy on young Bill Belichick, meeting Peyton Manning, nearly joining Giants
NBC NFL analyst and former Buccaneers and Colts coach Tony Dungy, who won Super Bowl XLI with Peyton Manning while at Indianapolis, takes a timeout for some Q&A with Post columnist Steve Serby. Q: Explain what being the second African-American head coach in the Hall of Fame means to you. A: I knew the story of Fritz Pollard, and not a whole lot of people do, and I knew there was a long time period in between. I knew I shouldn’t have been the first modern-era African-American head coach, but I felt like I was representing a lot of other guys who...
Colts Predicted To Pursue QB Mike White In NFL Free Agency
The 2022 season has been an embarrassing one for many reasons for the Indianapolis Colts. Blowing a 33-0 halftime lead against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15 was just the icing on the cake for a season they cannot wait to have over. Indianapolis came into the year with playoff...
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Purdue Junior Center Zach Edey Out For Game Against New Orleans
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball will be without its leading scorer and rebounder Wednesday night when the team takes on New Orleans at Mackey Arena. Junior center Zach Edey, who averages 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds per game, is unable to suit up due to an illness. Sophomore...
Former Bears LB earns first Pro Bowl after midseason trade
The Chicago Bears needed picks and offensive weapons more than a weakside linebacker without an agent who wants at least $20 million a year. The Bears opted to make a trade midseason before one of their best players on an awful roster was due up for a new contract. The NFL announced Wednesday night that former Bears linebacker, Roquan Smith, had finally been awarded his first Pro Bowl.
Braves trade for journeyman infielder
In the past month, the journeyman has bounced around the league. He was first designated for assignment by the Marlins before the Rule 5 draft, then joined the Pirates via waiver claims, and finally landed in Baltimore by the same method. The Orioles ended up parting ways with him in favor of Mychal Givens.
Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Details Why He Switched To Bigger, Uglier Riddell Helmet
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett will officially return to action this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders after practicing fully on Thursday. The rookie missed last week’s contest due to another concussion suffered in Week 14. With two concussions in the first few months of his NFL career, he’s making a change. Pickett will be rocking a new helmet on Saturday night, something he’s tested out at practice throughout the past two weeks.
Fans React to Kingsbury News
It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
Why Giants can't risk losing QB Daniel Jones
When the Giants declined QB Daniel Jones' fifth-year option last offseason, it appeared that their new regime did not have him penciled into long-term plans. Now New York (8-5-1) is poised for the playoffs, and while Jones' stat line is not impressive, he's playing like a franchise pocket passer. With the Giants' QB succeeding against all odds, it's nearly impossible to imagine the organization replacing him this offseason.
Ryan Walters weighs in on Purdue's NIL situation, transfer portal
Ryan Walters gave his thoughts on a multitude of different topics on Friday. The Purdue HC is just beginning his career with the Boilermakers. Walters is confident in the ability of AD Mike Bobinski and Deputy AD Tiffini Grimes to provide him with the resources to compete in the current era of NIL. Walters talked about this on the ‘Kevin & Query Show’ on The Fan in Indianapolis.
3 Lions Ruled Out against Carolina Panthers.
The Detroit Lions conducted one final practice Thursday at their Allen Park practice facility, ahead of their flight to Carolina. After missing practice Wednesday, both Frank Ragnow and Matt Nelson were spotted Thursday during the portion available for the media to witness. Those not spotted included fullback Jason Cabinda, safety...
Texans Announce Three Roster Moves Including Placing WR Nico Collins On IR
Texans activated DB Grayland Arnold from injured reserve. Texans placed WR Nico Collins on injured reserve. Texans signed WR Malik Turner to their practice squad. Collins, 23, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that includes a $902,921 signing bonus.
Saints Make Three Roster Moves
New Orleans also promoted WR Kirk Merritt to the active roster from the practice squad. He’ll remain there after Saturday’s game, while Andrews and Kirkwood will return to the practice squad. Kirkwood, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back...
