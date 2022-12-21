NBC NFL analyst and former Buccaneers and Colts coach Tony Dungy, who won Super Bowl XLI with Peyton Manning while at Indianapolis, takes a timeout for some Q&A with Post columnist Steve Serby. Q: Explain what being the second African-American head coach in the Hall of Fame means to you. A: I knew the story of Fritz Pollard, and not a whole lot of people do, and I knew there was a long time period in between. I knew I shouldn’t have been the first modern-era African-American head coach, but I felt like I was representing a lot of other guys who...

31 MINUTES AGO