Paris, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

What happened to Jimmy John’s in Tyler?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Jimmy John’s, a community favorite sandwich shop, has closed for good at both the Troup Highway and Broadway Avenue locations in Tyler. The closure was unexpected to former employees who are now out of a job Former assistant manager, Carly McFadden, witnessed firsthand the closure of both stores. Employees and surrounding […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Over 1,300 without power in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Electric Cooperative outage map says 1,348 people are without power in the county. According to the Wood County Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, outages continue due to the high winds and falling trees and limbs. There is also a broken pole at Lake Brenda.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs

Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Tyler man still missing after almost one year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
HALLSVILLE, TX
KLTV

Man shot at Tyler apartment complex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot at an apartment complex. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road. The call came in at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 19)

Cecil Edward handley, Jr. Friday morning at 5:43, officers worked a business burglary in the 1200 block of SW 19th Street. The caller observed a subject from a cellular game camera on the premises. Officers discovered a hole cut in a chain link. A male subject wearing a camouflage jacket, camouflage mask, brown overalls, and black rubber boots was lying next to the cut fence. In addition, two brown burlap sacks and a roll of missed copper welding leads were lying near the subject. They took Cecil Edward Handley, Jr., 59, of Powderly, into custody.
PARIS, TX
inforney.com

Texas Medical Board takes disciplinary action against Tyler doctors

The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors. On Wednesday, a disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended the state medical license of Dana Michael Park. The license was suspended with notice "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Wood County Officer Involved Shooting

Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Quitman. The DPS reports the incident began when Mineola police were pursuing a suspect on Hwy 37 who had stolen merchandise from Walmart and attempted to run over an officer. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot and killed the suspect.
QUITMAN, TX
thepulseofnh.com

323 officers shot in the line of duty in 2022: Police union

(DETROIT) -- On July 6 of this year, Detroit police officer Loren Courts responded to a call for a shooting on Marlowe Street. When police arrived, the 19-year-old suspect shot and killed Courts while he was arriving in his cruiser, according to police. At his memorial service, Courts, whose father...
DETROIT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Woman Arrested For Trafficking

A Wood County woman is in the Smith County Jail for allegedly assisting in the sex trafficking of a minor. The state has charged Carly Sofia Loughmiller of Hawkins with the trafficking of persons. Her bond is $450,000, and her arrest resulted from an extensive investigation by Texas Rangers, Smith County DA’s Office, Homeland Security, and other agencies.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a home on Bellview where a man had crawled through a window. Police searched 22-year-old Braylan Parker Tillery and found marijuana and paraphernalia. They arrested him for Burglary of a Habitation and possession of marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. His bonds total $31,000. Police arrested...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Hunt County Man Jailed For Felony Theft, Burglary

Hunt County arrested Justin Lynn Henley for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. They also charged him with Burglary of a Building. No bond information was available, and he remained in the Hunt County Detention Center at the last report. No other details were immediately available.
HUNT COUNTY, TX

