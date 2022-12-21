Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What happened to Jimmy John’s in Tyler?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Jimmy John’s, a community favorite sandwich shop, has closed for good at both the Troup Highway and Broadway Avenue locations in Tyler. The closure was unexpected to former employees who are now out of a job Former assistant manager, Carly McFadden, witnessed firsthand the closure of both stores. Employees and surrounding […]
KLTV
Over 1,300 without power in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Electric Cooperative outage map says 1,348 people are without power in the county. According to the Wood County Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, outages continue due to the high winds and falling trees and limbs. There is also a broken pole at Lake Brenda.
KLTV
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
KLTV
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
KLTV
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
KLTV
Man shot at Tyler apartment complex
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot at an apartment complex. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road. The call came in at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
Van with 42 dogs on board involved in accident on I-20 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 on Monday involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue. The dogs and driver were going […]
Garland man arrested for Christmas day shooting in Plano
A Garland man’s locked up in Collin County, accused in a Christmas morning shooting that wounded two people. Police found the victims at an address on Kingston Drive, a few blocks from Bob Woodruff Park.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 19)
Cecil Edward handley, Jr. Friday morning at 5:43, officers worked a business burglary in the 1200 block of SW 19th Street. The caller observed a subject from a cellular game camera on the premises. Officers discovered a hole cut in a chain link. A male subject wearing a camouflage jacket, camouflage mask, brown overalls, and black rubber boots was lying next to the cut fence. In addition, two brown burlap sacks and a roll of missed copper welding leads were lying near the subject. They took Cecil Edward Handley, Jr., 59, of Powderly, into custody.
Man dies after falling out of tree in Smith County, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man working for a tree service company died after falling out of a tree in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The man was trimming a tree in the 6300 block of FM 346 east, according to authorities. Paramedics and deputies were called to the […]
inforney.com
Texas Medical Board takes disciplinary action against Tyler doctors
The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors. On Wednesday, a disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended the state medical license of Dana Michael Park. The license was suspended with notice "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public...
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Wood County Officer Involved Shooting
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Quitman. The DPS reports the incident began when Mineola police were pursuing a suspect on Hwy 37 who had stolen merchandise from Walmart and attempted to run over an officer. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot and killed the suspect.
thepulseofnh.com
323 officers shot in the line of duty in 2022: Police union
(DETROIT) -- On July 6 of this year, Detroit police officer Loren Courts responded to a call for a shooting on Marlowe Street. When police arrived, the 19-year-old suspect shot and killed Courts while he was arriving in his cruiser, according to police. At his memorial service, Courts, whose father...
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Woman Arrested For Trafficking
A Wood County woman is in the Smith County Jail for allegedly assisting in the sex trafficking of a minor. The state has charged Carly Sofia Loughmiller of Hawkins with the trafficking of persons. Her bond is $450,000, and her arrest resulted from an extensive investigation by Texas Rangers, Smith County DA’s Office, Homeland Security, and other agencies.
cbs7.com
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police responded to a home on Bellview where a man had crawled through a window. Police searched 22-year-old Braylan Parker Tillery and found marijuana and paraphernalia. They arrested him for Burglary of a Habitation and possession of marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. His bonds total $31,000. Police arrested...
Annona Woman Jailed On Federal Warrant
A 40-year-old Annona, Texas woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022, on a federal warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Mark Estes took Crystal McLin Lipe into custody at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom on a federal warrant for tampering with a consumer product.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Jailed For Felony Theft, Burglary
Hunt County arrested Justin Lynn Henley for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. They also charged him with Burglary of a Building. No bond information was available, and he remained in the Hunt County Detention Center at the last report. No other details were immediately available.
Comments / 0