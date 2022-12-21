Read full article on original website
Helping you plan your day.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We start our warm-up today, but we are starting the morning out on the cold side. We are starting out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. By this afternoon, most of Region 8 will go into the 50s.
Keeping the car running after the freeze
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Damage to homes is common after a winter storm, but cars need as much attention, before and after. The most important thing to do to a vehicle is to have it checked routinely. As the winter weather comes, Mike Malone, owner of Joe’s Tire and Auto said it’s important to make sure the vehicle is ready to take on the freezing temperatures.
Salvage yard on fire in Independence County
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several fire crews are battling a salvage yard fire in Independence County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Batesville Fire Department, the fire broke out at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales just outside of city limits. The department confirmed there are more than 20 vehicles on fire.
Plumbers work overtime during Christmas weekend
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Temperatures reached dangerously low levels over the past week, leading homeowners to take precautions to protect their pipes. Even after following all the proper steps, some still find their house drenched. Brandon Edwards owns DrainPro Professional Services and he has been working around the clock since...
Car crashes into a house
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are currently on the scene of a car crash that happened at the corner of Elmwood and Nettleton around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Jonesboro Police did confirm that a car crashed into a house and that it was the result of a DUI. The...
All clear given at Blytheville Walmart gas leak
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews and a gas company responded to a gas leak report at Walmart in Blytheville. According to the Blytheville Police Department, Walmart was being evacuated. Police say Black Hills Gas Company knows about the report and responded. When our crews arrived, they found that the...
Multiple boil orders in effect for SEMO, NEA
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following a long weekend off low temperatures and frozen pipes, several boil orders are in effect throughout Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. Each of the following cities have issued a boil order until further notice:. Caruthersville, MO. Hayti, MO. Steele, MO. Swifton, AR. We will...
8 puppies alone in the cold rescued
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A community came together to help a group of puppies left in the cold. At about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 Blytheville Police Department posted on Facebook that a box of 8 puppies was left out in the cold. The social media post informed the...
What do you do after the freeze?
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The freeze is over, but the nightmare is beginning for many homeowners… pipes freeze and burst, and many will deal with flooding in their homes, but what are the steps to take if a home needs repairs?. Take as many pictures as possible and a...
Local fire chief hangs up turnout gear for the last time
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Fire Department is saying goodbye to a local hero and legend. Tuesday, Dec. 27 will be Chief Ronnie Painter’s last day before he rides off into retirement. A social media post invited one and all to the Batesville Community Center from 2 p.m....
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine it’s Christmas afternoon, and you’re leaving to go visit family, but your trip is canceled because your back glass was shot. Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out of an SUV. A police report said...
Swifton water tanks emptied, boil order issued
SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) – Residents in Swifton are under a boil order after a series of events led to the city’s water tank to be emptied. According to the water department, last week’s brutal cold temperatures led to pipes and gauges to freeze. With frozen gauges on the tanks, officials could not accurately see how much water was in the tanks, and the tanks emptied over the weekend.
1 person arrested in stabbing investigation
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Craighead County. According to deputies, the stabbing happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 109, and the victim is now heading into surgery. Deputies said the person arrested has been charged with second-degree...
Customer cars stolen from dealership
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A box that contained dozens of customers’ keys was broken into at Cavenaugh Hyundai. According to Jonesboro police, three vehicles were stolen off the lot. “Over the past several months there have been several car dealerships broken into. Throughout the Mid-South,” said Jonesboro police chief...
Highway back open following crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Highway 49 in Craighead County is back in operation after a crash had traffic at a standstill. According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m. As of 7:38 p.m., all lanes are back open. No injuries were reported.
Police department gets new equipment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro police department has outfitted a patrol with new license plate readers. This state-of-the-art equipment is allowing officers to get vital information by just running the tags on the vehicle. In turn, keeps the officers safe and helps track down stolen vehicles and wanted criminals.
Power outages as winter storm moves out of Region 8
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Several communities are facing power issues as winter weather moves out of Northeast Arkansas. In Jonesboro, the stop light at the intersection of Race Street and Caraway Drive is currently out. Dispatch was made aware of the issue sometime after 8:30 p.m. The street...
Stabbing victim seeks treatment at hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Christmas Day stabbing that occurred on Sunday at around 7 a.m. According to a police report, officers were called to NEA Baptist after a victim showed up at the hospital. The stabbing took place on Rogers Street and the report said the...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis man died Monday, Dec. 26 in a one-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash took place at 11 p.m. on Elizabeth Lane. Arthur Moore was traveling eastbound in his 2006 Chevy when he left the roadway and entered the north road ditch causing his vehicle to overturn.
Crews respond to three fires in single day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Fire Department was kept busy Friday morning as three structure fires broke out inside of city limits. According to the fire department, the first fire happened just after 8 a.m. on Bradley Street. They reported a well—involved residential fire when they arrived and said that heavy smoke and fire were coming from both the home and from a camper nearby.
