cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Saturday, December 24
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Saturday, December 24, 2022:. Today will be, by far, the coldest day our area has experienced since last winter. Strong southwest winds will continue to blow cold air into the region. Afternoon highs will...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland receives grant funding for Gillette Skirt Factory renovation
The city of Cortland will receive $1.5 million through the RestoreNY grant, conducted by Gov. Kathy Hochul, to preserve and renovate the 117-year old Gillette Skirt Factory building, according to a release. The building, which is located on Stockton Place off Homer Avenue, will be turned into 22 loft apartment...
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals purse at thrift store
A Cortland County man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a purse at a thrift store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the Thrifty Shopper store in the town of Cortlandville. Carl R. Sherman, 51, stole...
cortlandvoice.com
City man charged with attempted murder waives hearing
A Cortland man who is being charged with attempted murder waived his right to a preliminary and/or felony hearing at city court on Thursday. Tyshawn Pittman, 37, who shot a woman in the face and neck with a gun last Friday, will now see his case move up to Cortland County Court.
cortlandvoice.com
Synthetic drug law passed by county legislators
The Cortland County legislature voted 12-3 Thursday to approve the county’s synthetic drug law legislation, which prohibits the sale and possession of intoxicating chemical compounds meant to mimic the effects of controlled substances, and includes harsh penalties for violators. At the county legislature meeting Thursday, legislators spoke for and...
