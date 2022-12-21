Read full article on original website
Related
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Have "So Much to Be Grateful for" After "Scary" Car Accident
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling extra grateful this holiday season. Earlier this month, the Dancing With the Stars judge and his fiancée were traveling to the California mountains when they experienced a scare on the roads. "On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary...
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Put on Bed Rest For "Unbearable" Sciatica Pain
Watch: Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Ultrasound of Baby Boy. Heather Rae El Moussa is taking it easy. The Selling Sunset star, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, gave an update on her pregnancy journey amid dealing with some discomfort. "I just left the...
LaNisha Cole Calls Out "Nasty" Comments About Nick Cannon’s Large Family
LaNisha Cole has decided to call out the critics. The photographer, who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with Nick Cannon, fired back at those who have criticized her and Nick's blended family. "For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and send me disrespectful messages.....
What's Next for Kelsey Owens After Leaving Siesta Key
Watch: Are Siesta Key Stars Juliette Porter & Kelsey Owens Still Friends?. Kelsey Owens is ready to spread her wings and fly away from the drama. On the Dec. 22 episode of Siesta Key: Miami Moves, the reality star confirmed to co-star Madisson Hausburg that she was leaving the show after five seasons.
Emily in Paris' Camille Razat Reveals Her Season 4 Hope After Her Character's Big News
Watch: Emily in Paris Cast's Hopes for Camille & Emily in Season 4. Warning: This article features spoilers from Emily in Paris season three. Don't say "au revoir" to Camille and Emily's friendship just yet. In fact, Emily in Paris star Camille Razat exclusively told E! News that she's staying...
Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital While Battling the Flu
Watch: Tamar Braxton Joins New Season of The Surreal Life. Tamar Braxton has experienced a not-so-jolly health scare. The Braxton Family Values star was taken to the hospital by ambulance this week after experiencing flu-like symptoms. "This isn't an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post," she wrote on Instagram...
Why Jenna Bush Hager Doesn't Want Her Kids Writing Christmas Lists to Santa
Watch: Jenna Bush Hager Talks Hoda Kotb's Love Life & TODAY Chemistry. Dear Santa, you may not receive a list from Jenna Bush Hager's kids this year. Before celebrating Christmas with her husband Henry Hager and their three children Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, the Today show co-host hopes to keep the fun under the tree to a manageable level.
Emily Ratajkowski Kisses Jack Greer After Pete Davidson Outings
Emily Ratajkowski sealed this outing with a smooch. The model—who filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage—was spotted sharing a kiss with iggy...
YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together
We are liking and subscribing to this wedding news. YouTuber Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita tied the knot after nine years of dating, the Twitch streamer announced on Instagram Dec. 22. For their ceremony, Jenna, 36, and Julien, 30, were photographed amid a grassy landscape, with the vlogger (real name...
Lindsie Chrisley Reflects on Christmas Without Son After Divorce
Lindsie Chrisley is navigating a tough change this holiday season. The Chrisley Knows Best alum, who shares 10-year-old Jackson with ex-husband Will Campbell, penned a candid message on...
Bob Saget's Widow Reflects on Their Last Christmas Together
Kelly Rizzo is remembering happier times during her first Christmas without husband Bob Saget. In a touching social media post shared Dec. 24, the video creator, 43, reflected on her last holiday...
See All the Adorable Celebrity Babies Who Made Their Arrival in 2022—Only 4 Are Nick Cannon's!
Watch: Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More. What a year it has been in the kids department for Hollywood's biggest stars. In 2022 alone, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rebel Wilson, Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence all became moms for the first time. And while each...
Nick Cannon Sleighs As Santa Claus For Christmas With Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Love
Nick Cannon really took jolly old Saint Nicholas to heart. For Christmas, the dad of 11—with one on the way—dressed as Santa Claus as he celebrated the holiday with Bre Tiesi and their 6-month-old son Legendary Love. "Ol saint @nickcannon," the Selling Sunset star captioned a photo, which saw Nick and Legendary wearing matching Santa hats.
No, We Aren't Over These 2022 Splits, Thank You For Asking
Watch: Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Break Silence After Divorce. Between another Kardashian wedding in Italy, two KarJenner babies and literally everything that happened surrounding the creation and promotion of Don't Worry Darling, 2022 truly gave with both hands. But the year also tooketh away some of our most beloved celeb pairings.
Pete Davidson Has a Slam Dunk Christmas With His Younger Sister Casey
Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski SPOTTED at Knicks Game. In Pete Davidson's stocking this morning? Tickets to the Knicks game. On Christmas, the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, and his sister Casey Davidson, 25, sat courtside at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks played the Philadelphia 76ers. (Also sitting front row for the game, which ultimately saw the Knicks lose 119-112? The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, his girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg and Questlove.)
Lady A’s Charles Kelley Details Struggle With Addiction in New Music
Charles Kelley is sharing his goodbye letter to alcohol. On Dec. 23, the Lady A singer released a new song detailing his struggle with addiction. Titled "As Far As You Could," the personal track...
We're All Alright After Checking In With the Cast of That '70s Show
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Get ready to head back to Point Place. Netflix is launching a That '70s Show sequel series, aptly titled That '90s Show, Jan. 19, 2023. The new sitcom will take viewers back to the Forman residence, where Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) are enjoying retirement. But they'll soon find their basement full again, as their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) has decided to spend the summer with them.
Once Again Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her Look-Alike Kids
Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!. We're sorry, we just hallucinated. Are we seeing four Gemini vegetarians images of Reese Witherspoon?. Yes, we know we talk a lot about how the actress' kids Ava Phillippe, 23, Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee Toth, 10, look just like her. But, in our defense, she keeps presenting us with more and more evidence.
E! News
229K+
Followers
58K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0