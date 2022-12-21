ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas

Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
NEW JERSEY STATE
What's Next for Kelsey Owens After Leaving Siesta Key

Watch: Are Siesta Key Stars Juliette Porter & Kelsey Owens Still Friends?. Kelsey Owens is ready to spread her wings and fly away from the drama. On the Dec. 22 episode of Siesta Key: Miami Moves, the reality star confirmed to co-star Madisson Hausburg that she was leaving the show after five seasons.
FLORIDA STATE
Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital While Battling the Flu

Watch: Tamar Braxton Joins New Season of The Surreal Life. Tamar Braxton has experienced a not-so-jolly health scare. The Braxton Family Values star was taken to the hospital by ambulance this week after experiencing flu-like symptoms. "This isn't an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post," she wrote on Instagram...
Why Jenna Bush Hager Doesn't Want Her Kids Writing Christmas Lists to Santa

Watch: Jenna Bush Hager Talks Hoda Kotb's Love Life & TODAY Chemistry. Dear Santa, you may not receive a list from Jenna Bush Hager's kids this year. Before celebrating Christmas with her husband Henry Hager and their three children Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, the Today show co-host hopes to keep the fun under the tree to a manageable level.
YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together

We are liking and subscribing to this wedding news. YouTuber Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita tied the knot after nine years of dating, the Twitch streamer announced on Instagram Dec. 22. For their ceremony, Jenna, 36, and Julien, 30, were photographed amid a grassy landscape, with the vlogger (real name...
No, We Aren't Over These 2022 Splits, Thank You For Asking

Watch: Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Break Silence After Divorce. Between another Kardashian wedding in Italy, two KarJenner babies and literally everything that happened surrounding the creation and promotion of Don't Worry Darling, 2022 truly gave with both hands. But the year also tooketh away some of our most beloved celeb pairings.
Pete Davidson Has a Slam Dunk Christmas With His Younger Sister Casey

Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski SPOTTED at Knicks Game. In Pete Davidson's stocking this morning? Tickets to the Knicks game. On Christmas, the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, and his sister Casey Davidson, 25, sat courtside at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks played the Philadelphia 76ers. (Also sitting front row for the game, which ultimately saw the Knicks lose 119-112? The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, his girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg and Questlove.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
We're All Alright After Checking In With the Cast of That '70s Show

Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Get ready to head back to Point Place. Netflix is launching a That '70s Show sequel series, aptly titled That '90s Show, Jan. 19, 2023. The new sitcom will take viewers back to the Forman residence, where Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) are enjoying retirement. But they'll soon find their basement full again, as their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) has decided to spend the summer with them.
Once Again Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her Look-Alike Kids

Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!. We're sorry, we just hallucinated. Are we seeing four Gemini vegetarians images of Reese Witherspoon?. Yes, we know we talk a lot about how the actress' kids Ava Phillippe, 23, Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee Toth, 10, look just like her. But, in our defense, she keeps presenting us with more and more evidence.
