Knoxville, TN

Watch: Josh Heupel Discusses 2023 Signees

By Matt Ray
 4 days ago

Tennessee has put a bow on its 2023 recruiting class with 24 signees sending in their National Letter of Intent. Tennessee held a press conference following Wednesday’s practice and Josh Heupel discussed the signees. You can watch the video above.

Knoxville, TN
