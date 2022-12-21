ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals at Patriots: New Travel Plans to Beat New England Weather

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7DyL_0jqSUqcw00

The Cincinnati Bengals are apparently planning for both the New England Patriots and the water on Sunday afternoon.

Like the Griswolds before them , the New England Patriots will have to welcome their holiday guests early.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who come into Foxboro for an anticipated Christmas Eve showdown on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, CBS), are making their way east on Thursday rather than Friday. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic hints that they're trying to avoid freezing holiday temperatures expected throughout the country by getting out a day early.

Kickoff temperature for Saturday is expected to hover in the mid-20s with a low of 14 but Foxboro is apparently facing some dire weather before the Patriots (7-7) take the field to face the defending AFC champions: there's a 40 percent chance of rain on Thursday while thunderstorms and winds reaching 21 miles and hour are expected the day after.

Cincinnati (10-4) is thus taking no chances when it comes to Sunday's game, where a win would clinch a playoff berth (which can also be secured if the New York Jets fall to Jacksonville in Thursday night action).

The Patriots, of course, are no stranger to cold games: research indicates that they've played 24 home games (both regular season and playoffs) in kickoff temperatures up to 25 degrees Fahrenheit , the sixth-best total in the NFL and third-best in the AFC (behind Denver and Kansas City). Their dynasty, of course, is well-known for unofficially commencing in the famous "Tuck Rule" game, where they topped the Oakland Raiders in the snowy AFC Divisional playoffs.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Recent NFL news could cost a couple of Chiefs players millions

One of the best parts of the NFL’s regular season is dissecting the Pro Bowl rosters once they’re complete. And sure enough, there’s plenty of room for debate after the league released the final results on Wednesday. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one can easily make a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Gisele Bundchen's Christmas Message Going Viral

Christmas morning is finally here, which means it's time for celebrities in the sporting world to share what they're up to. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent Christmas Eve in a hotel alone before today's game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady said on a recent podcast. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”
thecomeback.com

Rob Gronkowski contacted NFL team about return

Rumors have been swirling for days ever since former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” leading to speculation that he might be considering a return to the league just in time to make an impact in the playoffs. While the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has downplayed that tweet, saying it was actually part of a promotion, he did mention that two NFL teams reached out to gauge his interest.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Cleveland Browns signing

The Cleveland Browns aren’t going to make the NFL playoffs this season, but it looks like the team is already making plans for the future with an absolutely massive signing this week, locking up starting right tackle Jack Conklin for the next few years. According to NFL insider Adam...
CLEVELAND, OH
MassLive.com

Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Cincinnati Bengals

FOXBOROUGH – The weather was freezing inside Gillette Stadium on Saturday. The Patriots offense was somehow even colder against the Cincinnati Bengals. Temperatures hit single digits in the morning. By kickoff time, the wind chill had the stadium temperature at 4 degrees. Those in attendance who braved the freezing weather were likely disappointed with the performance.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news

Many Americans across the country are dealing with travel issues and canceled flights ahead of the holiday weekend as they try to make it to their Christmas destinations, and it looks like the Buffalo Bills will be no different than everyone else in that regard. As NFL insider Adam Schefter points outs out, the Buffalo Read more... The post Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday’s game. Several of Pittsburgh’s players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week. Here is a video of their tribute. Paying homage to... The post Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Cincinnati Bengals get horrible injury news

The Cincinnati Bengals made the Super Bowl last season despite having one of the worst offensive lines in the entire league. But during the offseason, they made some major roster additions to help bolster that offensive line, the most high-profile of which was former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’El Collins. Collins has been stellar this Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals get horrible injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Rams announce news on Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today

The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Bengals force late red zone turnover, hold off Pats 22-18

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday. The Bengals (11-4) won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver's seat for...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patriots considering absolutely massive coaching move

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, even going back to the preseason after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach Bill Belichick went with a collaborative approach, tabbing former head coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia to help run the offense – neither of whom had ever run an offense before. It didn’t really work, and it looks like the Patriots are considering a big off-season hire to address the problem.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Could Have Trouble Getting Home After Game Today

Treacherous weather around the country is impacting just about every NFL game that will be played today. One of the colder games is being played in Chicago this afternoon where temperatures are dropping into the single digits. The Bears and Buffalo Bills will have their hands full with the cold and wind today.
CHICAGO, IL
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
857K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy