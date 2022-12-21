Bainbridge Companies bought a Coconut Creek apartment complex for $69 million, marking the firm’s continued bet on South Florida’s suburban multifamily market. Bainbridge bought Solaire at Coconut Creek at 5401 Wiles Road from an affiliate of Clarion Partners, according to records. The buyer took out a $50.7 million loan on the property from Northwest Mutual Life Insurance Company.

COCONUT CREEK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO