Miami, FL

North Miami office building hits market for $45M

A North Miami office building hit the market asking $45 million. Biscayne Centre, an eight-story building at 11900 Biscayne Boulevard, totals roughly 156,500 square feet and has an attached parking garage. The asking price equates to about $288 per square foot. The seller is longtime Miami resident Ami Shashoua. CBRE...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Craig Robins, Fort Partners and Qatari hotelier buy Apollo site in Design District

A powerhouse team plans a mixed-use development on a Miami Design District assemblage purchased from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, sources told The Real Deal. The buyers and seller declined to confirm the price, but sources said it is about $170 million. The purchasing partnership includes the Qatari firm Constellation...
MIAMI, FL
Bainbridge buys Coconut Creek apartment complex for $69M

Bainbridge Companies bought a Coconut Creek apartment complex for $69 million, marking the firm’s continued bet on South Florida’s suburban multifamily market. Bainbridge bought Solaire at Coconut Creek at 5401 Wiles Road from an affiliate of Clarion Partners, according to records. The buyer took out a $50.7 million loan on the property from Northwest Mutual Life Insurance Company.
COCONUT CREEK, FL

