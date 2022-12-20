Read full article on original website
Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces official resignation from Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's next governor will sign off officially from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on January 4. "It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as a member of the Board of Regents," said Governor-elect Jim Pillen. "I am proud of our work to control spending and expand opportunities for the next generation of Nebraska students during my time on the board. I look forward to the next chapter of my public service to the people of Nebraska."
INTERVIEW: Secretary of State Bob Evnen breaks down voter numbers
Lawmakers had a rare request for Nebraska's secretary of state this year, as the office already expanded their audit of the 2022 general election. Secretary Bob Evnen was asked to make a list of everybody who voted on election day, a request that has never been made before. Evnen said...
Replacement for Senator Hilgers' legislative seat announced
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and Governor Pete Ricketts announced Beau Ballard will be the next senator for Legislative District 21. "Beau will be a great advocate for LD 21. He has been knocking on doors of constituents since he was 12 years old when his grandfather ran for Legislature," said Governor-elect Pillen. "He will fight to cut government spending, provide transformative property tax relief, and protect our commonsense, conservative values. Beau is a small business owner who understands the grit, determination and attention to details it takes to be successful. He will work hard for the people of District 21 and the State of Nebraska."
Ricketts says Nebraska has taken steps to address workforce challenges
LINCOLN, Neb. — Employment in Nebraska climbed above pre-pandemic levels this year as the state’s challenge is finding enough workers to fill open positions. Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state consistently has among the lowest unemployment rates and ranks number one for the percent of people in the workforce.
Nebraska Public Service Commission looking to increase internet access in the state
KEARNEY, Neb. — The first of a series of webinars focusing on the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program happened Wednesday. The meeting had many representatives from entities that provide broadband, also groups like the Farm Bureau, public power representatives, tribal entities and more. “We determined that reaching...
Farming Today with KRVN: December 22, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - ADM Introduces “Faces of Food” Video Series and Features Nebraska Family. - Nebraska Women in Agriculture conference registration opens January 3.
Nebraska State Patrol reports busy past two days because of winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - It was a busy day for the Nebraska State Patrol Thursday. Weather played a major factor. Troopers reported more than 100 motorists had to be helped out. That's in addition to the more than 200 that had to be assisted yesterday. Roads across Nebraska are still...
'We'll be ready to go out': Michigan plow drivers on speed dial ahead of winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan public works departments and county road commissions are preparing for a days-long winter storm event that will sweep across the U.S. ahead of Christmas. Allegan, Barry and Kalamazoo County Road Commissions said their plow driver crews are prepared to work all weekend. Barry County...
Kansas man dies in York County I-80 crash
YORK COUNTY, Neb. — A Kansas man is dead after a crash during winter driving conditions in York County. The Nebraska State Patrol said at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, an I-80 westbound Ford F-250 lost control in the wintery conditions, struck the guardrail and rolled near Mile Marker 347.
Search ends for 2 missing people after vessel capsizes near Florida Keys
BOOT KEY, Fla. (WPEC) — The search for two missing people has ended after the boat they were on capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard a vessel carrying 21 people had capsized about 40 miles south of Boot Key. A good...
Man reunites with DC first responders who saved his life after collapse on bike ride
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A man who almost lost his life after collapsing while riding a bike uphill in D.C. got the chance to meet the heroes who ran to his side. In a special ceremony at Engine Company 9, Martin Wallner, 37, had the opportunity to meet and thank the first responders called to the scene that day.
