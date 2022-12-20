LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and Governor Pete Ricketts announced Beau Ballard will be the next senator for Legislative District 21. "Beau will be a great advocate for LD 21. He has been knocking on doors of constituents since he was 12 years old when his grandfather ran for Legislature," said Governor-elect Pillen. "He will fight to cut government spending, provide transformative property tax relief, and protect our commonsense, conservative values. Beau is a small business owner who understands the grit, determination and attention to details it takes to be successful. He will work hard for the people of District 21 and the State of Nebraska."

