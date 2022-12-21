ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Africa Super League: Can new competition improve club game on continent?

Morocco may well have broken barriers for African football with the country's historic run to the World Cup semi-finals, but the club game on the continent is still lagging well behind the standards in Europe. As such, Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe is hoping the launch of...
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash

Now that the winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over, we can finally turn our attention back to Liverpool’s season. Despite the break, it seems that the Reds are picking up right where they left off — namely dealing with a multitude of injuries from match to match.
BBC

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats

Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
NBC Sports

Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season

If picking results in this wild Premier League season has been difficult — it has — then selecting the winner (or draw) coming off a month where some players played in the biggest matches of their lives while others had friendlies at best?. [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights...
BBC

Kalvin Phillips: Pep Guardiola says Man City midfielder was 'overweight' after World Cup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was "overweight" when he returned to training from the World Cup. The 27-year-old was a surprise omission from the City squad for Thursday's Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool. Guardiola's initial explanation was to say Phillips, who joined City from Leeds...
BBC

Can Wolves turn Premier League season around under new boss Julen Lopetegui?

First, the bad news for Wolves fans. The team that has been bottom of the Premier League after 15 games has been relegated in each of the past seven seasons. On the plus side, at the same point last term, only goal difference was keeping Newcastle off the foot of the table and - thanks to Saudi investment and Eddie Howe - they survived. And, the year after Leicester became the last team to escape from bottom spot after 15 games, they won the title.
BBC

A﻿ston Villa v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

Aston Villa have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1), more than they had in their final 15 under Steven Gerrard (W2 D5 L8). They're looking to win three in a row for the first time since March. No Premier League fixture has been won by the...
SB Nation

Leicester vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

The Foxes defeated MK Dons in the Carabao Cup and so did Newcastle facing Bournemouth last Wednesday. Both teams advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition, will meet next Monday, and will do so once more in the second week of January after the next-round draw wanted it that way.
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top-four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). It was, by Liverpool’s own...
SB Nation

On This Day (23 Dec 1950): Sunderland turn in best performance of the season to beat Liverpool

Sunderland had missed out on the title by just two points in 1949-50, with Portsmouth claiming the league title ahead of Wolves on goal average. Sunderland, a point behind, ultimately suffered from their lack of draws away from home – 10 defeats on the road and just four draws came back to haunt the team; in the days of two points for a win, it seems incredible that we weren't a little more pragmatic on the road.
BBC

Euro 2022: The inside story of England's win, as told by the Lionesses

Watch Lionesses: Champions of Europe on BBC iPlayer. A new BBC film reveals the inside story of England's fairytale success at Euro 2022 - told by the players involved. In July, England made history by winning their first major women's tournament. The circumstances in which it happened - with a final against Germany at Wembley, could not have been more perfect.
France 24

Wigglesworth wins first game as Leicester boss

The match was named in honour of Ed Slater, who played for both clubs but was forced to retire in pre-season after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Former lock Slater, 34, was present at Welford Road to present the trophy. Wigglesworth ended his playing career aged 39 after being...
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
SB Nation

No injury respite for Everton ahead of Boxing Day return to action

Everton have struggled with injures last season and that has carried on into this campaign as well. Now with the Premier League about to resume after a month’s break for the World Cup, the Toffees are still struggling with injury issues. Lead striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has missed a lot...
NBC Sports

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, stream link, team news

An old rivalry is renewed at the Premier League level for the first time in nearly a quarter-century when Manchester United hosts Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford (watch live, 3pm ET Tuesday Dec. 27 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup...
BBC

Diego Llorente: Leeds United defender signs new contract extension

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has signed a three-and-a-half year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2026. The Spain international moved to Elland Road from Real Sociedad in 2020 following the Whites' promotion to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has since made 55 appearances in all competitions, scoring...

