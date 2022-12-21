Read full article on original website
BBC
Africa Super League: Can new competition improve club game on continent?
Morocco may well have broken barriers for African football with the country's historic run to the World Cup semi-finals, but the club game on the continent is still lagging well behind the standards in Europe. As such, Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe is hoping the launch of...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash
Now that the winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over, we can finally turn our attention back to Liverpool’s season. Despite the break, it seems that the Reds are picking up right where they left off — namely dealing with a multitude of injuries from match to match.
BBC
Christmas transfer gossip: Coutinho, Martinez, Bellingham, Soyuncu, Rice, Gvardiol, Suarez
Aston Villa are willing to sell Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho in January, just a year after the 30-year-old arrived at Villa Park. (Football Insider) Villa manager Unai Emery does not want to work with Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, and is keen to offload the World Cup winner next month. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
BBC
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 17 - December 26th To 28th
All the action from Gameweek 17 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool travel to Aston Villa on Monday.
NBC Sports
Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season
If picking results in this wild Premier League season has been difficult — it has — then selecting the winner (or draw) coming off a month where some players played in the biggest matches of their lives while others had friendlies at best?. [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights...
BBC
Kalvin Phillips: Pep Guardiola says Man City midfielder was 'overweight' after World Cup
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was "overweight" when he returned to training from the World Cup. The 27-year-old was a surprise omission from the City squad for Thursday's Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool. Guardiola's initial explanation was to say Phillips, who joined City from Leeds...
BBC
Can Wolves turn Premier League season around under new boss Julen Lopetegui?
First, the bad news for Wolves fans. The team that has been bottom of the Premier League after 15 games has been relegated in each of the past seven seasons. On the plus side, at the same point last term, only goal difference was keeping Newcastle off the foot of the table and - thanks to Saudi investment and Eddie Howe - they survived. And, the year after Leicester became the last team to escape from bottom spot after 15 games, they won the title.
BBC
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats
Aston Villa have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1), more than they had in their final 15 under Steven Gerrard (W2 D5 L8). They're looking to win three in a row for the first time since March. No Premier League fixture has been won by the...
SB Nation
Leicester vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Foxes defeated MK Dons in the Carabao Cup and so did Newcastle facing Bournemouth last Wednesday. Both teams advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition, will meet next Monday, and will do so once more in the second week of January after the next-round draw wanted it that way.
BBC
Andy Murray regrets not playing in Scotland more after Battle of the Brits appearance
Andy Murray wishes he had played in his Scottish homeland more after taking part in this week's Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen. Dan Evans beat Andy Murray as England clinched the tournament with an 8-4 win over Scotland. However, Murray and older brother Jamie teamed up to beat Evans...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top-four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). It was, by Liverpool’s own...
SB Nation
On This Day (23 Dec 1950): Sunderland turn in best performance of the season to beat Liverpool
Sunderland had missed out on the title by just two points in 1949-50, with Portsmouth claiming the league title ahead of Wolves on goal average. Sunderland, a point behind, ultimately suffered from their lack of draws away from home – 10 defeats on the road and just four draws came back to haunt the team; in the days of two points for a win, it seems incredible that we weren't a little more pragmatic on the road.
BBC
Euro 2022: The inside story of England's win, as told by the Lionesses
Watch Lionesses: Champions of Europe on BBC iPlayer. A new BBC film reveals the inside story of England's fairytale success at Euro 2022 - told by the players involved. In July, England made history by winning their first major women's tournament. The circumstances in which it happened - with a final against Germany at Wembley, could not have been more perfect.
France 24
Wigglesworth wins first game as Leicester boss
The match was named in honour of Ed Slater, who played for both clubs but was forced to retire in pre-season after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Former lock Slater, 34, was present at Welford Road to present the trophy. Wigglesworth ended his playing career aged 39 after being...
Ten Hag says Newcastle and Chelsea join United in needing a top-four finish
Erik ten Hag accepts he is under pressure to ensure Manchester United qualify for the Champions League but believes Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Chelsea’s Graham Potter also have to achieve a top-four finish. On Tuesday, United will host Nottingham Forest. They are currently in fifth, three points behind...
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
SB Nation
No injury respite for Everton ahead of Boxing Day return to action
Everton have struggled with injures last season and that has carried on into this campaign as well. Now with the Premier League about to resume after a month’s break for the World Cup, the Toffees are still struggling with injury issues. Lead striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has missed a lot...
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, stream link, team news
An old rivalry is renewed at the Premier League level for the first time in nearly a quarter-century when Manchester United hosts Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford (watch live, 3pm ET Tuesday Dec. 27 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup...
BBC
Diego Llorente: Leeds United defender signs new contract extension
Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has signed a three-and-a-half year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2026. The Spain international moved to Elland Road from Real Sociedad in 2020 following the Whites' promotion to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has since made 55 appearances in all competitions, scoring...
