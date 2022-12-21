ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley dealing with shoulder injury, while QB Lamar Jackson misses practice

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Tyler Huntley was limited in practice Wednesday with a right shoulder injury, adding still more uncertainty to the Ravens’ already iffy quarterback situation.

The right-handed Huntley experienced tendinitis in his throwing shoulder during minicamp in the offseason, and quarterbacks coach James Urban monitored his repetitions in training camp to avoid further injury. Huntley, who’s struggled at times as a passer over his past two starts, was a full participant in practice Tuesday.

If Huntley practices Thursday, he’d be expected to lead the offense again Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons. Starter Lamar Jackson missed his eighth straight practice Wednesday, diminishing hopes that he could return from a knee injury he suffered in Week 13.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), who left Saturday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns with injuries, were sidelined for the second straight day. If they can’t practice Thursday, they wouldn’t be expected to play Saturday. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest/ankle) was limited after not practicing Wednesday.

For Atlanta, running back-returner Cordarrelle Patterson missed practice to rest. Reserve offensive lineman Chuma Edoga was limited in practice again as he recovers from a knee injury.

Note: Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, claimed off waivers Tuesday in the wake of Devin Duvernay’s foot injury , made his practice debut. He’s wearing No. 82, after wearing No. 14 in Baltimore last season. He joked that his reaction to returning to Baltimore was: “I got a job.” He added: “They’ve got an opportunity to play in the playoffs. Great team, great coaches. ... It was pretty much an easy thing. They gave me a call, and I was like, ‘Man, anytime I can play football or get a chance to be on that field, I’m going to come out there and play.’ ”

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Pacers open contract talks with rumored trade chip

The Indiana Pacers may be preparing to make a long-term deal with a player that has frequently come up in trade rumors. The Pacers have opened preliminary talks with center Myles Turner about a contract extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Pacers have cap space to spare and can renegotiate Turner’s current... The post Report: Pacers open contract talks with rumored trade chip appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Willie McGinest issues apology after assault with deadly weapon charge

Willie McGinest was charged with assault with a deadly weapon earlier this week, and the former NFL linebacker addressed the incident on Friday. McGinest turned himself in on Monday after a warrant was issued stemming from his alleged involvement in a brutal beating that took place at popular hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif., earlier... The post Willie McGinest issues apology after assault with deadly weapon charge appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
