Littlefield, TX

KCBD

4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles. Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Shooting late Sunday evening leaves 1 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating a shooting late on Christmas (Sunday) that left one person seriously hurt. Police later, after this story was initially published, provided an update and said Ivan Reed, 20, died as a result of the the shooting. According to a...
LUBBOCK, TX
FireRescue1

Fire Chief – City of Brownfield, Texas

Discover why Brownfield, Texas, is the Star of the South Plains! This City is the county seat and principal commercial center of Terry County, located on the South Plains of Texas between Lubbock and Odessa, with a population of 8,936 in 6.32 square miles. The City of Brownfield is a...
BROWNFIELD, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 42 People Arrested the Week Before the Start of Winter

Winter is just days away and I would not want to be anywhere other than home. There is truly no place like home especially when we are supposed to be seeing another winter storm like Texas experienced back in February of 2021. Yeah that big fiasco of a dumpster fire in a snow storm. Hopefully this storm isn't as bad as meteorologists are predicting but get your tiger blankets ready.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
LUBBOCK, TX

