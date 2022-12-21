ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Harper's Bazaar

Blake Lively at the Met Gala was the most influential celebrity fashion moment of 2022

Over the past 12 months, we've been treated to some memorable moments in fashion. But the most popular of all? Blake Lively's Met Gala appearance. The actress' show-stopping Versace gown, which transformed on the red carpet from one colour to another, has been crowned the most influential celebrity moment of 2022 in a study conducted by the digital agency Media Vision, which looked at more than 200 fashion moments and their search volumes, engagements and social media statistics to calculate the moment with the biggest influence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

How Celebrities Are Celebrating the Holidays in 2022

Christmas is finally here! After another jam-packed year, it's time to gather with your loved ones and share love, gratitude, and hopes for the new year. As families gather around the world, celebrities have begun sharing snaps from their holiday celebrations on Instagram, which range from cozy family celebrations to luxe parties and fun holiday-themed photo shoots. Here, we round up how some of your favorite celebs are celebrating 2022's holiday season.
Deadline

“Nepo Baby” Giving Baby New Year Run For Its Money As More Weigh In On Topic

Kate Hudson and Jamie Lee Curtis are the latest Hollywood actors to weigh in on the topic of the “nepo baby,” a topic rekindled this month by a New York magazine cover story (and much more devoted to the topic) about the phenomena of the children of famous actors who follow in their parents’ footsteps. The article featured a cover photo of several actors in onesies including Zoë Kravitz, Lily Rose-Depp, Maude Apatow and Maya Hawke among others.Curtis, the offspring of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh (making her an “OG Nepo Baby”, she says) said in an Instagram post that...
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales inspires our festive wardrobes in a shimmering jacket

In the lead up to her special carol service, the Princess of Wales has been dressing particularly festively. Kate has worn another shimmering look – adding to a fun Christmas wardrobe that already includes a red sequinned dress and a cosy roll-neck jumper – in the form of a shimmering black Self Portrait tweed jacket with elegant gold piping. She teamed the seasonal style (which is also available in cream and white) with statement earrings, and wore her hair in her signature bouncy curls.
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Wears a Winter White Sweatsuit for Last-Minute Shopping

Jennifer Lopez looks stylish at any time in any place, even while running some last-minute holiday errands. The multi-hyphenate was photographed while she was out and about in LA yesterday, where she was seen finishing up some Christmas shopping. For the outing, the "Waiting for Tonight" singer looked casual yet put together in a set of off-white sweats, comprised of a crewneck sweater that revealed a bit of midriff and drawstring waist pants.
GEORGIA STATE

