On tap for the Lehigh Valley: Rain, ice, snow, wind, bitter cold and a holly jolly Christmas

Christmas candles are still on display as snow continues to blanket the area Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bethlehem. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

The next two days promise to be sloppy, blustery and perhaps a bit icy as a storm moves through the region and gives way to the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

The forecast from the National Weather Service calls increasing clouds overnight that will usher in a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain before 10 a.m. Thursday — perfectly timed to the morning rush.

The precipitation should change to rain after 10, with the temperature rising to about 46 degrees. Little or no ice accumulation is expected and any snow accumulation should be less than half an inch.

Thursday night remains rainy and breezy, though gusts may reach 35 mph. Rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

That sloppiness is a precursor to Friday, when rain will give way to a chance of snow after 1 p.m. The high will reach 50 and the wind will pick up to 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Less than a half-inch of snow is expected.

Temperatures will plummet, with a low around 9 degrees overnight. Saturday, Christmas Eve, looks to be partly sunny but the temperature is only expected to reach around 21 and the overnight low will dip to 11.

Christmas Day continues cold, with a high near 24 and low around 12.

The rest of the forecast:

Monday

Mostly sunny, high near 29.

Monday night

Mostly cloudy, low around 18.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, high near 35.