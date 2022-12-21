ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

On tap for the Lehigh Valley: Rain, ice, snow, wind, bitter cold and a holly jolly Christmas

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwd91_0jqSQAqw00
Christmas candles are still on display as snow continues to blanket the area Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bethlehem. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

The next two days promise to be sloppy, blustery and perhaps a bit icy as a storm moves through the region and gives way to the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

The forecast from the National Weather Service calls increasing clouds overnight that will usher in a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain before 10 a.m. Thursday — perfectly timed to the morning rush.

The precipitation should change to rain after 10, with the temperature rising to about 46 degrees. Little or no ice accumulation is expected and any snow accumulation should be less than half an inch.

Thursday night remains rainy and breezy, though gusts may reach 35 mph. Rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

That sloppiness is a precursor to Friday, when rain will give way to a chance of snow after 1 p.m. The high will reach 50 and the wind will pick up to 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Less than a half-inch of snow is expected.

Temperatures will plummet, with a low around 9 degrees overnight. Saturday, Christmas Eve, looks to be partly sunny but the temperature is only expected to reach around 21 and the overnight low will dip to 11.

Christmas Day continues cold, with a high near 24 and low around 12.

The rest of the forecast:

Monday

Mostly sunny, high near 29.

Monday night

Mostly cloudy, low around 18.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, high near 35.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
sauconsource.com

Storm’s Fierce Winds Topple Trees, Cutting Power to Hundreds

In the wake of a powerful storm that moved through eastern Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday, fierce winds gusting in excess of 50 mph have brought down trees and wires, cutting power to hundreds of area households on the eve of Christmas eve. According to PPL’s Outage Center map, as of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WOLF

LIVE Thursday Midday Winter Storm Update

Chief Meteorologist Mike Susko has the latest on the winter storm impacting central & northeast PA this afternoon and over the next few days. Want to join the conversation or ask a question? Head to our FOX56 Facebook page here and submit a comment!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Wintry weather hits Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dashcam video shows snowy roads along Interstate 81 heading into West Hazleton on Friday. "I think it's the worst time this could be happening. It's one of those things that you dread for the season," said Waidi Ifafore from Washington, D.C. Along our travels, Newswatch...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Winter weather hits Schuylkill County hard

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The roads throughout Schuylkill County were covered in snow, but that did not keep all drivers off the roads. The wintry mix brought customers in and out of Hadesty's Hardware in Pottsville to get the essentials. "A lot of customers are coming in getting ice melt,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

A powerful storm is headed to Philly area for Christmas weekend. Here's what to expect

Get our latest weather updates in our NEXT Weather blog.PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large and powerful winter storm will impact much of the nation into the Christmas holiday weekend, and the Philadelphia area is no exception.While this at one point looked like it might hold the promise of a White Christmas, those hopes have largely been dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds ahead of a brutal arctic blast.So while it likely won't be white for Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.The last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtaj.com

Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?

(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Heavy rain, winds as strong as 50 mph to lash the state, posing power outage threat

UPDATE: Powerful storm to hit state with 50 mph winds, rain, flooding ahead of deep freeze. Weather forecasters say New Jersey residents and business owners should be prepared for the possibility of scattered power outages, widespread coastal flooding, 2 to 3 inches of rain and “dangerously cold wind chills” during the next few days as a strong storm system and Arctic cold front sweep across our region just ahead of Christmas weekend.
WTAJ

Plumber, experts warn of frozen pipes during cold weather

(WTAJ) — The winter season in Pennsylvania always brings cold weather and low temperatures, which could mean trouble for your pipes if you’re heading out for the holidays. One thing homeowners never want to see are frozen pipes. It’s a common problem Plumber Roger Jarvis sees this time every year. “What can happen is, if […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy