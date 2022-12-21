Meghan Trainor Shares Her Sweet 'Dream' Goal For 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Trainor has had a great year and now she's looking ahead to 2023! In a recent interview with People , the hitmaker revealed that her "dream" is to get pregnant sometime in the new year with husband Daryl Sabara .

"Hopefully, I’ll be pregnant. I’m trying to make four children, so I’ve got to get on it," she said when asked about her goals for 2023. Trainor recently opened up about the struggles of her first pregnancy with her son 1-year-old Riley . While talking with ET Canada , the hitmaker described how her body changed during and after her pregnancy. "I was like over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out." After giving birth in February 2021, Meghan said she lost 60 pounds. "I just wasn't feeling great. I've never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son." She continued, "So, I worked every day and challenged myself. I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!'"

She also revealed Riley was rushed to a neonatal intensive care unit after he was born and relied on a feeding tube for five days. “It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” the singer said at the time. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ It was terrifying.”

Despite these hard experiences , Trainor isn't scared of doing it all over again. "After having a baby, I was like, there’s nothing I can’t do," she said. "So now I’m just trying to knock off all my dreams on my dream list.”