Chilton County, AL

WSFA

Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville council approves Velma’s alcohol license application, economic development incentive for new hotel

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved the alcohol license application for Velma’s and the economic development incentive for a new Home2 Suites hotel during the council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22. Tammy and Royce Butler were present during the council meeting to discuss the return of Trussville’s iconic Velma’s. “Our […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Homewood Piggly Wiggly to relocate

The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
HOMEWOOD, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Water Works to Resume Shutoffs for Delinquent Accounts

Birmingham Water Works (BWW) announced this week it will reactivate its shutoff policy for delinquent accounts beginning February 15, 2023. The collections process was paused in January of this year as the utility worked through billing challenges. Throughout this year, customers were asked to continue making monthly payments of approximately their normal bill.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water

GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
GARDENDALE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama landfill has been burning for nearly a month

An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Now, state officials, local fire departments and county commissions are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out, al.com reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Dollar General makes donation to The Gathering

Dollar General in Clanton made a toy donation to The Gathering Food Bank for the Christmas season. Dollar General was able to donate two bins full of toys, enough for 18 kids, that were donated over the past few weeks through a toy drive. Chris Easterling and Colton Taylor helped organize the toy drive, and Brain Lay, left, Douglas Bryant and Katelyn Bryant helped transport the toys to The Gathering. (JEFF HERRON | THE GATHERING)
CLANTON, AL
WSFA

$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton Fire Department

These incidents are from Dec. 15-21. Altered Mental Status: 1100 Block 7th Street South. Altered Mental Status: 2200 Block 7th Street South. General Illness: Glenview Drive and 7th Street North. December 20. General Illness: 1600 Block Lay Dam Road. Diabetic Emergency: 700 Block 8th Street North. Diabetic Emergency: 700 Block...
CLANTON, AL
thecutoffnews.com

New massage business to open downtown

The Square in downtown Alexander City will soon feature a new storefront. Integrative Massage of Alexander City, a massage therapy business, is expected to open in January according to the owner. Operated and owned by Destiny Goble, Goble explained her passion for massage therapy began amid a previous job that involved caring for horses, specifically a horse massage therapist.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays

According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

In 2023, a series of programs in Birmingham will commemorate 60 years since the city’s 1963 civil rights campaign

In 2023, the city of Birmingham will devote the year to commemorating the 60th anniversary of the 1963 Birmingham civil rights movement. The year of tribute will be a collaboration with area churches, arts organizations, activists, businesses and nonprofits. The tributes will include a series of programs, events, workshops, and entertainment that will be open to the entire community. The theme for the year is “Forging Justice,” a nod to Birmingham’s industrial beginnings.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Deeds

The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Dec. 15-21. Melissa Ann Abbott Personal Representative and Estate of Kevin Todd Abbott to Melissa Ann Abbott for $1 for Section 19, Township 20, Range 13. Martin G. Malizio to Simply Artesian LLC for $10 for Section 23, Township 23 North,...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

One person jumps from window to escape fire at Birmingham apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had minor injuries after jumping from a window during an apartment fire in Birmingham. Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the Elyton Village Housing Community at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and saw flames showing from one apartment. The BFRS...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

