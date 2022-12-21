Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
Trussville council approves Velma’s alcohol license application, economic development incentive for new hotel
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved the alcohol license application for Velma’s and the economic development incentive for a new Home2 Suites hotel during the council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22. Tammy and Royce Butler were present during the council meeting to discuss the return of Trussville’s iconic Velma’s. “Our […]
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Homewood Piggly Wiggly to relocate
The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
wbrc.com
Ramsay-McCormack developer says they’re fighting through delays to deliver for Ensley neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In late 2019, when the city of Birmingham chose Ensley District Developers to redevelop the Ramsay-McCormack building, there was hope that within a couple of years, a 10-story symbol of blight could be transformed into a catalyst for change in the Ensley community. In 2020, the...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Water Works to Resume Shutoffs for Delinquent Accounts
Birmingham Water Works (BWW) announced this week it will reactivate its shutoff policy for delinquent accounts beginning February 15, 2023. The collections process was paused in January of this year as the utility worked through billing challenges. Throughout this year, customers were asked to continue making monthly payments of approximately their normal bill.
wvtm13.com
Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water
GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
Alabama landfill has been burning for nearly a month
An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Now, state officials, local fire departments and county commissions are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out, al.com reported.
Clanton Advertiser
Dollar General makes donation to The Gathering
Dollar General in Clanton made a toy donation to The Gathering Food Bank for the Christmas season. Dollar General was able to donate two bins full of toys, enough for 18 kids, that were donated over the past few weeks through a toy drive. Chris Easterling and Colton Taylor helped organize the toy drive, and Brain Lay, left, Douglas Bryant and Katelyn Bryant helped transport the toys to The Gathering. (JEFF HERRON | THE GATHERING)
wbrc.com
On Your Side Investigation: A look at raises given to some of B’ham mayor’s staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin campaigned on transparent government and reducing unnecessary spending. In his second term, we wanted to see if he’s still making good on those promises; specifically surrounding staff salaries. In 2017, Woodfin went toe-to-toe with then-Mayor William Bell, calling out his top-heavy...
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Dec. 15-21. Altered Mental Status: 1100 Block 7th Street South. Altered Mental Status: 2200 Block 7th Street South. General Illness: Glenview Drive and 7th Street North. December 20. General Illness: 1600 Block Lay Dam Road. Diabetic Emergency: 700 Block 8th Street North. Diabetic Emergency: 700 Block...
thecutoffnews.com
New massage business to open downtown
The Square in downtown Alexander City will soon feature a new storefront. Integrative Massage of Alexander City, a massage therapy business, is expected to open in January according to the owner. Operated and owned by Destiny Goble, Goble explained her passion for massage therapy began amid a previous job that involved caring for horses, specifically a horse massage therapist.
thebamabuzz.com
7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays
According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
Tuscaloosa Store Fights Shoplifters With Public Embarrassment
A popular Tuscaloosa store is getting lots of attention for the way they handle shoplifters in their store. I don't recall ever, in my 47 years, seeing a retailer do anything like this in the actual business. Other than the mini newspaper I see in Tuscaloosa/West Alabama gas stations, with...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
In 2023, a series of programs in Birmingham will commemorate 60 years since the city’s 1963 civil rights campaign
In 2023, the city of Birmingham will devote the year to commemorating the 60th anniversary of the 1963 Birmingham civil rights movement. The year of tribute will be a collaboration with area churches, arts organizations, activists, businesses and nonprofits. The tributes will include a series of programs, events, workshops, and entertainment that will be open to the entire community. The theme for the year is “Forging Justice,” a nod to Birmingham’s industrial beginnings.
wbrc.com
One Tuscaloosa County warming station is open, two more on standby
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With dangerously cold temperatures on the way, communities are opening up places to serve as warming stations for those who may struggle to stay warm this weekend. Some may be surprised to learn that only one warming station in Tuscaloosa County is open with two...
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Dec. 15-21. Melissa Ann Abbott Personal Representative and Estate of Kevin Todd Abbott to Melissa Ann Abbott for $1 for Section 19, Township 20, Range 13. Martin G. Malizio to Simply Artesian LLC for $10 for Section 23, Township 23 North,...
wvtm13.com
One person jumps from window to escape fire at Birmingham apartment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had minor injuries after jumping from a window during an apartment fire in Birmingham. Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the Elyton Village Housing Community at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and saw flames showing from one apartment. The BFRS...
Birmingham Water Works shares tips to protect pipes from freezing temperatures
As temperatures begin a drop into the low teens tonight people across the state are rushing to prepare their homes for the uncharacteristically cold weather. Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) spokesman Rick Jackson shared the following tips to protect pipes and plumbing during the freeze:. · We suggest customers keep in...
