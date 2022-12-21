Read full article on original website
Do You Work In One Of Michigan’s Most Stressful Jobs?
Every job comes with its pros and cons. For example, I host The Big Joe and Laura Show weekday mornings on Mix 95.7. The pro is that most days I'm home by lunch, the con is I have to get up at 4 AM each morning. I love what I...
Triple-A Says Warming Your Car in the Driveway is a Bad Idea
According to USA Today, “Experts at AAA, a federation of motor clubs, say it's not a good idea to warm your car up to keep it from freezing.”. There will always be conflicting theories and feelings about this. Is it a waste of gas?. Is the noise going to...
West Michigan Couple Makes Six Figures Using Only Side Hustles
A couple in West Michigan have created such a splash with their side hustles that they've now been featured on CNBC three separate times. And, they're making bank while they do it. Jamie and Sarah McCauley have created a life in which they have multiple streams of income. More than...
The Perfect Gifts for a Michigan 12 Days of Christmas
If you've ever listened to Christmas music, you've likely heard "Twelve Days of Christmas" by Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters. It's a song about how someone is receiving all kinds of gifts from their true love. Gifts that include a multitude of birds (no thank you), ladies dancing, lords leaping, and a whole bunch of other stuff.
Who Remembers the 1989 Board Game, Great Lakes Cargo?
While scrolling through Facebook the other day, I stumbled upon a potentially forgotten Great Lakes-themed board game. In the Facebook group Ship Junkies, a post was shared by André Boudreault that included a picture of a board game I had never heard of: Great Lakes Cargo. Judging by the photo alone, it looks like a combo of Monopoly and Risk only with cargo ships:
