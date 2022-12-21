Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Thelma Robinson June 10, 1942 — Dec. 19, 2022
Thelma Marie Robinson, 80, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home.
Columbia Missourian
County moves ahead on solar farm regulations
Plans for a large-scale solar farm in the county are proceeding after the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission held its final public hearing on draft regulations on Dec. 8. Bill Florea, director of Boone County’s Resource Management, is working on this project with the Planning and Zoning Commission. They...
Columbia Missourian
Dr. James Brillhart, Sep. 11, 1954 — Dec. 19, 2022
Dr. James Brillhart, age 68, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Fort Hood, Texas, the son of Colonel Allen T. Brillhart (US Army) and Lucy Brillhart. With a father in the military, James called many places home. As a...
Columbia Missourian
'I love these guys': Missouri says goodbye to its seniors, looks toward future
Missouri’s bowl game ended the same way several of its regular-season games ended: with Eli Drinkwitz putting the blame on himself. “I’ve gotta do a lot of reflection, as far as what we’re gonna do offensively to get this thing moving, because right now it’s not good enough,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve gotta get it fixed. Our defense plays too well for us not to score in the fourth quarter right there and give us a chance to win.”
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: Sports betting hasn't worked well in Kansas. Missouri should pay attention
Missouri lawmakers should proceed carefully as they consider bringing sports gambling to the state. They should learn from the mistakes in Kansas, which, as most readers know, enabled sports betting earlier this year. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of...
Columbia Missourian
Pile of injuries test Missouri’s depth in season finale
TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri lined up short-handed in the defensive end room Friday, but that wasn’t the only depth being tested for the Tigers in their last contest of the 2022 season. Shifting defensive tackles Darius Robinson and Jayden Jernigan to the edge, the Tigers were playing out...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri fans in Tampa gather to watch Braggin' Rights
Missouri fans in Tampa for Friday's Gasparilla Bowl met at Hattricks to watch the Braggin' Rights basketball game. Missouri defeated Illinois 93-71 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The watch party was organized by the Mizzou Alumni Association.
Columbia Missourian
Waiting for bowl season
The thick stench of cigar smoke filled Missouri’s locker room shortly after the Tigers took down Arkansas 29-27 on Nov. 25 in their final game of the regular season. Coach Eli Drinkwitz bought more than 150 victory cigars for his players, telling them before the game they would be used to celebrate the team’s bowl-clinching sixth win.
