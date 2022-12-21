Missouri’s bowl game ended the same way several of its regular-season games ended: with Eli Drinkwitz putting the blame on himself. “I’ve gotta do a lot of reflection, as far as what we’re gonna do offensively to get this thing moving, because right now it’s not good enough,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve gotta get it fixed. Our defense plays too well for us not to score in the fourth quarter right there and give us a chance to win.”

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO