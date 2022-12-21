Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Former Penn Swimmer Endows Swimming & Diving Head Coaching Position
Lou and Rene Kozloff have committed a donation of just over $1 million to establish an endowment for Penn's head swimming coach position. The University of Pennsylvania has received a major gift to endow the head coaching position and support the university’s varsity swimming and diving program into the future.
swimswam.com
After 2.5 Years Away From Swimming, Lucy Mehraban Wins State & Commits to Louisville
Lucy Mehraban left swimming for two-and-a-half years. Just three months back into the pool, she won a state title and committed to a top 10 NCAA team. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
North Carolina High School State Finalist Landon Lloyd Commits to Auburn University
Lloyd finished 3rd in the 100 free and 8th in the 200 free at North Carolina State. He is set to arrive in Alabama ahead of the 2024-2025 season. Current photo via Landon Lloyd. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all...
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: South American Female Swimmer of the Year – Jhennifer Conceicao
Jhennifer Conceicao's year was highlighted by her record-breaking performances in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke races. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 SOUTH AMERICAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: JHENNIFER CONCEICAO, BRAZIL. Jhennifer Conceicao of Brazil is this year’s...
swimswam.com
Tomas Koski Joins the Family Business with a 19.91 in the 50 Free at GA State Champs
Georgia Swimming Senior State Championship Meet – Short Course December 2-4, 2022 Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia Short Course... Georgia Swimming Senior State Championship Meet – Short Course. December 2-4, 2022. Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Individual High Point Awards.
swimswam.com
Selmeci, Gyurta, Becsey, and Halmay Named to Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame
Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay were recently named the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame. Archive photo via G. Scala/Deepbluemedia. Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay became the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame after...
swimswam.com
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 12/23/2022
This week's age group wonders include Luke Zardavets, who swam the fastest time for 13-year-old in the 100 breast since Michael Andrew. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age...
swimswam.com
Roditi Hacks 7 Seconds Off Israeli SCM 800 Free National Record
SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli Short Course Championships concluded tonight from Netanya, but not before more records fell at the Wingate Institute. Competing in the men’s 800m free, Matan Roditi fired off a new lifetime best of 7:49.29 to top the podium. The 24-year-old Olympian’s result established a new national record, crushing the previous Israeli standard of 7:56.61 Guy Moskovich put on the books in 2015.
swimswam.com
13 YO Jacqueline Zipagan Swims 50.06 100 Free Lead Off Breaking Jenny Thompson Record
SCY (25 yards) “2022 NE BGSC SCY New England Senior Meet” on MeetMobile. Jacqueline Zipagan of Bluefish Swim Club led off the 400 freestyle relay in a 50.06. That broke Jenny Thompson‘s New England Swimming LSC record of 50.10 which stood from all the way back 1987. That...
swimswam.com
Javier Acevedo on Development of Canadian Men, Being a Team Swiss Army Knife
Acevedo is high on Canada's chances to not only build a stronger relay culture but vie for medals on the international stage. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. We sat down with recent SC Worlds medalist Javier Acevedo to discuss his last few years in the pool. After finishing...
swimswam.com
Isaac Cooper Details Roller Coaster SC World Champs, Coming Out On Top
In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
swimswam.com
Carson Foster’s Instagram Followers Want Him To Pick 200 Fly Over 200 Back At NCAAs
1,902 people have voted on Foster's instagram poll, with 997 people saying he should swim the 200 fly and 905 people saying he should swim the 200 back. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Friday, University of Texas swimmer Carson Foster posted a poll on his Instagram story about...
swimswam.com
Swimmers Leave BISC After Investigation Reinstates Kyle Harris as Head Coach
The Bainbridge Island Swim Club is dealing with the aftermath of an investigation into Kyle Harris that determined no allegations warranted termination. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The Bainbridge Island Swim Club (BISC) is dealing with the aftermath of an investigation into Kyle Harris that determined no allegations of...
swimswam.com
Doak Finch Named Interim Head Coach At Duke For Remainder of 2022-23 Season
Finch will serve in the role on an interim basis following the death of longtime head coach Dan Colella, who died earlier this month at the age of 60. Current photo via Duke Athletics. Doak Finch will take over as head coach of the Duke swimming & diving team for...
