Annapolis, MD

swimswam.com

Former Penn Swimmer Endows Swimming & Diving Head Coaching Position

Lou and Rene Kozloff have committed a donation of just over $1 million to establish an endowment for Penn's head swimming coach position. The University of Pennsylvania has received a major gift to endow the head coaching position and support the university’s varsity swimming and diving program into the future.
PENN, PA
swimswam.com

After 2.5 Years Away From Swimming, Lucy Mehraban Wins State & Commits to Louisville

Lucy Mehraban left swimming for two-and-a-half years. Just three months back into the pool, she won a state title and committed to a top 10 NCAA team. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LOUISVILLE, KY
swimswam.com

2022 Swammy Awards: South American Female Swimmer of the Year – Jhennifer Conceicao

Jhennifer Conceicao's year was highlighted by her record-breaking performances in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke races. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 SOUTH AMERICAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: JHENNIFER CONCEICAO, BRAZIL. Jhennifer Conceicao of Brazil is this year’s...
swimswam.com

Tomas Koski Joins the Family Business with a 19.91 in the 50 Free at GA State Champs

Georgia Swimming Senior State Championship Meet – Short Course December 2-4, 2022 Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia Short Course... Georgia Swimming Senior State Championship Meet – Short Course. December 2-4, 2022. Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Individual High Point Awards.
GEORGIA STATE
swimswam.com

Selmeci, Gyurta, Becsey, and Halmay Named to Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame

Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay were recently named the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame. Archive photo via G. Scala/Deepbluemedia. Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay became the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame after...
swimswam.com

GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 12/23/2022

This week's age group wonders include Luke Zardavets, who swam the fastest time for 13-year-old in the 100 breast since Michael Andrew. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
swimswam.com

Roditi Hacks 7 Seconds Off Israeli SCM 800 Free National Record

SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli Short Course Championships concluded tonight from Netanya, but not before more records fell at the Wingate Institute. Competing in the men’s 800m free, Matan Roditi fired off a new lifetime best of 7:49.29 to top the podium. The 24-year-old Olympian’s result established a new national record, crushing the previous Israeli standard of 7:56.61 Guy Moskovich put on the books in 2015.
swimswam.com

Isaac Cooper Details Roller Coaster SC World Champs, Coming Out On Top

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

