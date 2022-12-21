ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Everything You Need To Know About Warhammer 40,000, Before Henry Cavill Explains It for You

Warhammer 40,000 might be one of the biggest and best known wargames around, having made the leap from the tabletop to video games, books, comics, and now, with the help of megafan Henry Cavill, an Amazon streaming franchise of TV shows and movies. But it and its grand, densely written world are still difficult to parse for newcomers who don’t know the right side up of a chainsword.

