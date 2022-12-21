Tracking Stanford football's 2023 recruiting class on early signing day

Troy Taylor is in the process of building his first class as Stanford's head coach

The early signing period has arrived for the Stanford Cardinal and new head coach Troy Taylor. The Cardinal were able to bring in the No. 27 class a year ago despite the teams recent struggles, but after David Shaw stepped down following the final game of the season, Taylor has been recruiting from behind the eight ball.

The class is headlined by four-star corner Jshawn Frausto-Ramos who hails out of football powerhouse St. John Bosco. It is a class that has seen some attrition due to the coaching change and other programs coming knocking, as Stanford lost four-star tight end Walker Lyons who they hope to get back, four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg (Utah), and four-star tight end Jaden Platt (Texas A&M).

As it stands right now, the class holds commitments from 15 players, but not all of them have signed. Let's see who has officially signed with Stanford.

Three-star WR Tiger Bachmeier ( Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta, CA)

Three-star EDGE Carter Davis (Eagle High School in Eagle, ID)

EDGE Chip Allers (Summit High School in Bend, OR)

Kicker Aidan Flintoff (Oaks Christian High School in Pacific Palisades, CA)

OL Allen Thomason (Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, AR)

Three-star WR Ismael Cisse (Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, CO)

Three-star EDGE Tre Williams (Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, TX)

Three-star WR Jackson Harris (Berkley High School in Berkley, CA)

T hree-star OL Zak Yamauchi (Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, NV)

Four-star OL Simione Pale (Elk Grove High School in Elk Grove, CA)

Three-star OL Luke Baklenko (Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, CA)

Four-star Jshawn Frausto-Ramos (St. John Bosco in Bellflower, CA)

Four-star QB Myles Jackson (Millikan High School in Long Beach, CA)

Three-star EDGE Gavin Geweniger (Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, AZ)

DB Aaron Morris (Phillips Exexter Academy in Lowell, MA)

Four-star WR Ahmari Borden (Robert F Munroe Day School in Quincy, FL)

Three-star OL Charlie Symonds (The Taft School in Watertown, CT)

Three-star RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. (Columbus High School in Miami, FL)