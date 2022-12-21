ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Tracking Stanford football's 2023 recruiting class on early signing day

By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
All Cardinal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33R7XA_0jqSMsXM00

Troy Taylor is in the process of building his first class as Stanford's head coach

The early signing period has arrived for the Stanford Cardinal and new head coach Troy Taylor. The Cardinal were able to bring in the No. 27 class a year ago despite the teams recent struggles, but after David Shaw stepped down following the final game of the season, Taylor has been recruiting from behind the eight ball.

The class is headlined by four-star corner Jshawn Frausto-Ramos who hails out of football powerhouse St. John Bosco. It is a class that has seen some attrition due to the coaching change and other programs coming knocking, as Stanford lost four-star tight end Walker Lyons who they hope to get back, four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg (Utah), and four-star tight end Jaden Platt (Texas A&M).

As it stands right now, the class holds commitments from 15 players, but not all of them have signed. Let's see who has officially signed with Stanford.

Three-star WR Tiger Bachmeier ( Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta, CA)

Three-star EDGE Carter Davis (Eagle High School in Eagle, ID)

EDGE Chip Allers (Summit High School in Bend, OR)

Kicker Aidan Flintoff (Oaks Christian High School in Pacific Palisades, CA)

OL Allen Thomason (Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, AR)

Three-star WR Ismael Cisse (Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, CO)

Three-star EDGE Tre Williams (Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, TX)

Three-star WR Jackson Harris (Berkley High School in Berkley, CA)

T hree-star OL Zak Yamauchi (Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, NV)

Four-star OL Simione Pale (Elk Grove High School in Elk Grove, CA)

Three-star OL Luke Baklenko (Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, CA)

Four-star Jshawn Frausto-Ramos (St. John Bosco in Bellflower, CA)

Four-star QB Myles Jackson (Millikan High School in Long Beach, CA)

Three-star EDGE Gavin Geweniger (Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, AZ)

DB Aaron Morris (Phillips Exexter Academy in Lowell, MA)

Four-star WR Ahmari Borden (Robert F Munroe Day School in Quincy, FL)

Three-star OL Charlie Symonds (The Taft School in Watertown, CT)

Three-star RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. (Columbus High School in  Miami, FL)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Final Farewell for South Bay Football Star Killed in Snow Storm

A final farewell for a South Bay college football player who died trying to make it home for the holidays will be held Friday. Bryant Rosas - a son, brother and football star - was killed in a snow storm on his way back home from Kansas when he made a quick stop in Colorado. The snow storm caught him by surprise on Interstate 70.
SAN JOSE, CA
mendofever.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Airport to debut new brand name

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will be looking to ring in the new year with a fresh name change. In 2001, the San Jose City council chose to rename the airport in honor of the U.S. Transportaion Secretary Norman Y. Mineta. For 21 years, his name has been The post San Jose Airport to debut new brand name appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Potent atmospheric river targeting Bay Area after balmy holiday weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Bay Area's reprieve from the stormy conditions that were ravaging the Midwest and Northeast on Friday will come to an end after a balmy holiday weekend.A storm system carrying with it a significant atmospheric river was forming in the frigid waters of the Gulf of Alaska and will bring heavy rain into the region beginning late Monday night.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes projected the stream to be a Cat. 3-4 on their scale of 1-5.  "Signals for a potent atmospheric river event early next week continue to show promise...
ALASKA STATE
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Cannabis Dispensary Pays $50K Fine for Illegal Pesticides

In the first civil settlement between the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and a licensed cannabis dispensary, Relentless Enterprises, Inc. has been ordered by a Superior Court Judge to pay $50,000 in civil penalties and costs for violating laws related to the safe application of pesticides. Relentless Enterprises,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KGO

Tesla 'full self-driving' triggered 8-car crash on Bay Bridge, driver tells police

SAN FRANCISCO -- A driver told authorities that their Tesla's "full-self-driving" software braked unexpectedly and triggered an eight-car pileup in the San Francisco Bay Area last month that led to nine people being treated for minor injuries including one juvenile who was hospitalized, according to a California Highway Patrol traffic crash report.
CBS San Francisco

SFPD sergeant gets jail time for robbing pharmacy

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A San Mateo judge sentenced a 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant to almost a year in jail after he pleaded no contest to charges of robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said Thursday.Davin Cole entered the no contest plea in September to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft at the pharmacy on Concar Drive on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.On Wednesday, Cole received a sentence of nearly a year in county jail that can...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All Cardinal

All Cardinal

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
526
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinal brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Stanford athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/stanford

Comments / 0

Community Policy