Bomb threat forces evacuation of Portsmouth courthouse

The Portsmouth courthouse, seen in 2012. L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat that was called in at the Portsmouth Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

The threat came in at about 1:50 p.m. The building, which had about 100 people in it at the time, was promptly evacuated, according to Col. Marvin Waters, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office’s K-9 units searched the building for signs of an explosive. Waters said investigators are “taking it seriously” but have not found evidence that the threat is legitimate.

It’s unclear whether the courthouse will be closed for the rest of the day. No further information has been made available.

This is a developing story.

