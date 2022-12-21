Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic blast: Georgia prepares for 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm
ATLANTA - State officials are warning Georgians to take precautions against the high winds and freezing cold temperatures from an approaching Arctic blast. At a press conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
How long will below freezing temperatures last in Georgia?
An arctic blast is expected to hit Georgia Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing below freezing temperatures and wind chills below zero degrees. But how long are those temperatures expected to last?. Get ready, Georgia, you’re going to be in a deep freeze for several days from tonight through...
Coldest weather in nearly 9 years, wintry mix arrives in north Georgia
ATLANTA — The metro Atlanta area will likely experience the coldest weather in nearly nine years on Friday and Saturday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says a wind chill warning has been issued for far north Georgia for Friday through noon on Saturday. A wind chill advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta.
Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather
Remember that scene in “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” where he’s wandering alone through a righteously windy storm?...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia is in for a 'flash freeze' | What that means
ATLANTA — North Georiga could experience a "flash freeze" overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and drop to 19 degrees early Friday morning. This fits the phenomenon of a flash freeze, which is when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing.
wrganews.com
Widespread Power Outages reported on Friday morning in Northwest Georgia
Georgia Power has reported widespread power outages this morning in Northwest Georgia. As of 6:17 AM, the following are without power:. In Floyd County, 204 customers on Wilkerson Road. 567 customers in the area around Billy Pyle, Burnett Ferry Road, Alto Park, and West End Elementary. 229 customers on Blacks Bluff Road. 161 customers on Big Texas Valley Road near Lavender Creek.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Cold is Coming to South Georgia
Christmas in South Georgia will not be white, but it will be the coldest one we’ve experienced in years. Christmas Eve for Wacyross shows a predicted high of 39 degrees and a low of 22. By comparison that day, Atlanta has a high of 28 degrees and a low of 17 degrees.
wfxl.com
Tuesday earthquake recorded in north Georgia
An earthquake was recorded in north Georgia Tuesday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 3:30 p.m. The epicenter was nine miles east-northeast of Eton, Georgia in Murray County, which is near the Georgia-Tennessee state line. The quake had a magnitude of 1.3 and...
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
WTVCFOX
Tennessee animal shelter without heat as state braces for subzero temps
SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small animal shelter in a rural part of Middle Tennessee is dealing with electrical issues, leaving part of the building without any heat as the state braces for an arctic blast. White County Animal Shelter says the heating system in the back half of...
'Keep that water circulating': How to prevent your pipes from freezing in Central Georgia cold snap
MACON, Ga. — With temperatures set to reach below freezing later this week, plumbers say they're getting ready for calls to start ringing in about frozen and busted pipes. So, what can you start doing right now to avoid a Christmas nightmare?. Before you get into full holiday mode,...
weisradio.com
Message from Alabama Power About Impending Weather Situation
FROM ALABAMA POWER / We are approaching a holiday weekend with a forecast for extremely cold temperatures. Alabama Power makes smart investments in our power grid today so we can continue to provide our customers the service they expect – both now and in the decades to come. That includes investments in a diverse energy mix to maintain high levels of reliability for our customers during extreme temperatures.
WJCL
Coldest Christmas in decades possible as temperatures set to plunge in southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
The coldest Christmas in decades is possible as temperatures are set to plunge leading up to the holiday. Rain, gusty winds, and a strong cold front are forecast to sweep across the area on Friday. Behind the front, temperatures will dive from the 60s to 40s for highs. The top...
cobbcountycourier.com
Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”
The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY...
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Tennessee Freezes
Tennessee is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
WRDW-TV
How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
atlantanewsfirst.com
What you need to do to get your car ready for the extreme cold
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With an arctic blast expected this week across the metro Atlanta area, it is paramount that Georgians are prepared. To help prevent cold weather dangers from impacting your car and commute to your destination, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends following these tips:
