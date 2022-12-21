ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic blast: Georgia prepares for 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm

ATLANTA - State officials are warning Georgians to take precautions against the high winds and freezing cold temperatures from an approaching Arctic blast. At a press conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia is in for a 'flash freeze' | What that means

ATLANTA — North Georiga could experience a "flash freeze" overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and drop to 19 degrees early Friday morning. This fits the phenomenon of a flash freeze, which is when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Widespread Power Outages reported on Friday morning in Northwest Georgia

Georgia Power has reported widespread power outages this morning in Northwest Georgia. As of 6:17 AM, the following are without power:. In Floyd County, 204 customers on Wilkerson Road. 567 customers in the area around Billy Pyle, Burnett Ferry Road, Alto Park, and West End Elementary. 229 customers on Blacks Bluff Road. 161 customers on Big Texas Valley Road near Lavender Creek.
GEORGIA STATE
Waycross Journal-Herald

Cold is Coming to South Georgia

Christmas in South Georgia will not be white, but it will be the coldest one we’ve experienced in years. Christmas Eve for Wacyross shows a predicted high of 39 degrees and a low of 22. By comparison that day, Atlanta has a high of 28 degrees and a low of 17 degrees.
WARE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Tuesday earthquake recorded in north Georgia

An earthquake was recorded in north Georgia Tuesday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 3:30 p.m. The epicenter was nine miles east-northeast of Eton, Georgia in Murray County, which is near the Georgia-Tennessee state line. The quake had a magnitude of 1.3 and...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Trees down in several counties in GA and SC

WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Message from Alabama Power About Impending Weather Situation

FROM ALABAMA POWER / We are approaching a holiday weekend with a forecast for extremely cold temperatures. Alabama Power makes smart investments in our power grid today so we can continue to provide our customers the service they expect – both now and in the decades to come. That includes investments in a diverse energy mix to maintain high levels of reliability for our customers during extreme temperatures.
ALABAMA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”

The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
GEORGIA STATE
Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

What you need to do to get your car ready for the extreme cold

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With an arctic blast expected this week across the metro Atlanta area, it is paramount that Georgians are prepared. To help prevent cold weather dangers from impacting your car and commute to your destination, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends following these tips:
ATLANTA, GA

