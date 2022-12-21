ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL

Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
Police: 1 injured in Brevard County shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Bay is being investigated. The victim was shot in the area of Lynne Nungresser Park Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. According to Palm Bay police, the victim, who they say is a juvenile, had multiple wounds from the shooting. They were...
Evie M.

This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it

A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say

They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
Discovery Cove otters get Christmas surprise

ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas came early for the otters at Discovery Cove, complete with snow and frozen treats. Last week, the otters woke up to an early holiday surprise, finding some unseasonable snowfall in their freshwater oasis. At first, the otters didn’t know what to make of the snow,...
Porch pirates wreak havoc in Orlando before Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. - Roosevelt Butler thinks the crooks that targeted his home and neighborhood had experience stealing from people's doorsteps. Something he says has never happened to his family. "After studying this video what I noticed he did, he came up and saw the package that was placed right behind...
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street

ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
