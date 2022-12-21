Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas EveL. CaneCocoa Beach, FL
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersRockledge, FL
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablazeAmarie M.Melbourne, FL
Related
Florida man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend 15 times because she did not return calls, texts
A Florida man told police that he shot his ex-girlfriend 15 times because she would not return his calls or text messages, according to an arrest report.
fox35orlando.com
'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man, 28, killed while crossing street in Osceola County: FHP
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 28-year-old Kissimmee man was killed while attempting to cross a street in Osceola County Saturday night, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was walking across W Irlo Bronson Highway near Old Vineland Road shortly before 10 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV.
Pedestrian hit and killed crossing near busy Central Florida intersection, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Osceola County. The crash happened Saturday at around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Old Vineland Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
Florida man accidentally shot woman twerking at possible house party, police say
A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after police said he accidentally shot a woman who was twerking at a possible house party.
click orlando
Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road...
WESH
Police: 1 injured in Brevard County shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Bay is being investigated. The victim was shot in the area of Lynne Nungresser Park Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. According to Palm Bay police, the victim, who they say is a juvenile, had multiple wounds from the shooting. They were...
Driver killed after leaving road and crashing into construction site, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened early Christmas morning. The crash happened on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road at around 12:40 a.m. Troopers said a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on SR 429, when for an...
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it
A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby
A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WESH
Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say
They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
Discovery Cove otters get Christmas surprise
ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas came early for the otters at Discovery Cove, complete with snow and frozen treats. Last week, the otters woke up to an early holiday surprise, finding some unseasonable snowfall in their freshwater oasis. At first, the otters didn’t know what to make of the snow,...
fox35orlando.com
Porch pirates wreak havoc in Orlando before Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. - Roosevelt Butler thinks the crooks that targeted his home and neighborhood had experience stealing from people's doorsteps. Something he says has never happened to his family. "After studying this video what I noticed he did, he came up and saw the package that was placed right behind...
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Man in standoff with police wanted to ‘get high' before surrendering
A man wanted by police allegedly barricaded himself inside a Florida home because he wanted to get high on his birthday before surrendering to police.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard sheriff announces names of new crimefighting K-9 puppies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - It looks like Christmas came early for the adorable K-9 bloodhound puppies that recently joined the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. The agency put out a call to the public to help name its litter of furry crimefighters – and the winning names have been chosen.
Man arrested for weapon charge after his wife was found shot in her Altamonte Springs apartment
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for having a weapon after the death of his wife. This happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on Ballard Street. Deputies said that the victim, Brandi...
click orlando
Killer’s fingerprint leads to 5 arrests in Osceola shooting, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the arrests of five people Wednesday months after a man was shot and killed in a violent home invasion near St. Cloud. Deputies began investigating after Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in the area of 3785 Henry J Ave.,...
mynews13.com
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
Comments / 2