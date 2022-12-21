Read full article on original website
more1049.com
Travel Remains Not Advised Across Local Area
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement agencies across the local area are continuing to advise no travel as blizzard conditions continue to greatly reduce visibility. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells KICD News he and his team have been constantly running to help stranded motorists all morning but that will not be the case going forward on Friday afternoon unless there is a medical emergency.
Hospital Officials Further Discuss Respiratory Infection Numbers
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The quick onset of winter weather has not helped recent respiratory infection issues in many areas. As first noted in last weekend’s Weekly Health Update, Spencer Hospital has been seeing increased numbers of influenza, RSV and COVID-19, but Director of Laboratory and Rehab Services Jordan Reed says that trend is continuing to change.
Spencer Chamber Awarded Grant for Destination Clay Project
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Tourism Office recently announced just under $300,000 in tourism grants would be given to 33 projects in the state. One of the recipients was the Spencer Chamber of Commerce for their Destination Clay campaign. Tourism Coordinator Olivia Baxter shared what the funds will go towards.
