Read full article on original website
Related
The Pale Blue Eye Review: Once Upon A Midnight Dreary
What is the value of a twist ending in a movie that otherwise doesn't have much to offer? I fully expect most discussion of "The Pale Blue Eye," written and directed by Scott Cooper and adapted from the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard, to center around its shocking conclusion, which cleverly recontextualizes everything that we've seen leading up to it. For some viewers, it might even be enough to want to rewatch the movie with fresh eyes.
The Beat Up Motorcycle American Pickers Bought For Over $50,000
For as much as "American Pickers" is all about educating the masses on the tools and trinkets of yesteryear, the individuals behind it always have the economics of their unique profession in the back of their minds. After all, Antique Archaeology is a business, and if they're not turning a profit, then the fun of traveling around to pick is taken right away. Therefore, if they want to maximize profits (and supplement their personal collections now and again) they have to know what sells, what doesn't, and what could sell given a little bit of TLC.
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script
Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
The Unfilmed Transaction Scene In Clerks Explains The Original Ending
Though Kevin Smith has made enough of a name for himself in Hollywood to become something of a household name, it all began for the writer-director back in 1994 with "Clerks." Inspired by Smith's own annoying and often humorous experiences working at a retail store prior to selling the project (via The Guardian), the movie offered a deadpan and absurd aspect of life that many Gen X'ers were just starting to experience themselves.
Why Benita From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar
In the very first season of the crime drama show "Blue Bloods," there were many unexpected twists and turns present that can still be seen today. One of which was the sweet nurse Benita Ginn in Season 1 Episode "After Hours", who was bereaved of her boyfriend and the father of her unborn child. While she is at first painted as being an unfortunate victim left in the aftermath, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his then-partner Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito) later realized it was Benita who was the villain all along after questioning another suspect.
The Deleted Scene From Hawaii Five-0 That Would Have Changed Everything
The "Hawaii Five-0" reboot came to a satisfying conclusion with the aptly titled series finale episode, "Aloha." Aloha means hello and goodbye in Hawaiian. While it may mean goodbye for now for the beloved action series, the finale suggested a new beginning for our hero throughout the series, Steve McGarrett, played by Alex O'Loughlin. O'Loughlin was actually planning on leaving after Season 10, which was the real reason for the show ending.
My Hero Academia's Ricco Fajardo Credits Chuck E. Cheese With Launching His Voice Acting Career
When it comes to high-profile anime series, "My Hero Academia" is an absolute juggernaut. With six seasons and three films under its belt, as well as an upcoming live-action adaptation from Netflix, it's clear that the franchise isn't slowing down any time soon. Part of this success is due to...
How Long Does It Take To Write A Modern Family Guy Episode?
"Family Guy" famously makes use of "cutaway gags," to the extent that "South Park" parodied the show's reliance on them in a 2006 episode; the episode even suggests the series' writers are just floating manatees randomly bringing phrases together into a joke. But "Family Guy" also distinguished itself from other...
It's Not Historically Accurate, But Fans Think Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter Is A Fun Ride
"Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" celebrated the 10-year anniversary of its release in 2022 with some re-evaluation by movie fans. The 2012 action/horror/comedy debuted in theaters in 3D in the summer to a worldwide box office take of over $116 million on a budget of $69 million (mostly likely before print and advertising costs were figured in). While the film was, for the most part, a modest financial success, critics weren't kind in their appraisals, and its 33 percent rating on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes represents a "rotten" score.
Stranger Things Season 2 Almost Had Eleven Take A Dark Turn
"Stranger Things" is arguably the most popular project Netflix has come out with. For four seasons, viewers have tuned in to see the continuing adventures of a group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana who get caught up in an inter-dimensional battle against terrifying monsters and government conspiracies. At the center of this battle is the kids' secret weapon — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).
Evanna Lynch Felt Much More At Home Filming Her Second Harry Potter Movie
Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) goes from an abused orphan to a leader of a merry band of rebels, but it isn't an easy journey. When he first arrives at Hogwarts at 11 years old, he's a fish out of water. His closest confidantes are Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), who readily and consistently get into trouble with the Boy Who Lived.
Samantha Smith's Favorite Supernatural Episode Is The Raid
With 15 seasons, over 300 episodes, and hundreds of monsters, demons, and enemies, "Supernatural" has given loyal fans plenty of storylines, enemies we love to hate, and ongoing jokes that make us laugh no matter how many times they've been told before. While it's pretty special to have watched the episodes as they aired, or to be able to binge the series now after its end, it would be something else entirely to have been a part of it.
The Unfilmed Ark Warning Scene For Raiders Of The Lost Ark Is Quite Explanatory
After years of waiting, fans are just months away from taking one final trek with Hollywood's most unconventional archaeologist. Starring Harrison Ford once more in the leading role, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is due out during the very crowded summer of 2023, alongside genre beasts like "The Flash" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse." In the first trailer (released at Brazil's CCXP event), it's already clear that this swan song is going to take many cues from Indy's greatest hits — which may have some fans gearing up for a marathon of the original three films (or four, if you're a masochist).
All The Monsters In The Witcher: Blood Origin Explained
The following contains spoilers for "The Witcher: Blood Origin" and "The Witcher." The first spin-off from "The Witcher" franchise on Netflix promises to deliver a story that will attract fans of the books, series, and video games. While the absence of Henry Cavill feels highly conspicuous, this has more to do with the mini-series' setting than with his departure from the primary "Witcher" series (via IndieWire). "The Witcher: Blood Origin" takes place more than a thousand years before the events of the first two seasons of "The Witcher," specifically during a cataclysmic magical event known as the conjunction of the spheres when the opening of numerous portals leads to the arrival of humans and monsters to the continent which, at the time, is only inhabited by dwarves and elves.
Small Details You Missed In The Witcher: Blood Origin
The World of the Witcher continues to expand on Netflix with the arrival of "The Witcher: Blood Origin," an original miniseries set 1,200 years before the events of "The Witcher." True to its name, it establishes an origin for a number of important concepts and phenomena in the franchise's canon, like the Conjunction of the Spheres, the Wild Hunt, and of course, the first Witcher. With such a massive amount of lore to explain and story to tell, you might be surprised to hear that "The Witcher: Blood Origin" is jam-packed with Easter eggs and sly references, as well. Like its band of traveling protagonists, the series covers a lot of ground within the World of the Witcher.
How Game Of Thrones Affected Kristofer Hivju's Performance In The Witcher
"Game of Thrones" is known for many things, such as its occasionally frivolous violence, infamous botched ending, and the sense that pretty much anything could happen in a given episode. The program also became recognized for its truly gargantuan cast of characters that seemed to expand with each passing episode. Most individuals have their own motives and desires as they attempt to gain some form of power in Westeros, but not all are so dead-set on inching closer to the Iron Throne. As for Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), he has very different motivations.
Breaking Bad's Dean Norris On That Intense Shootout Scene In Season 3
"Breaking Bad" is full of iconic moments. The AMC drama, which focuses on chemistry teacher turned meth cook Walter White (Bryan Cranston), has its share of them, including Walt letting Jane (Krysten Ritter) die, Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) explosive death, and many more. Another one of the show's most memorable moments is the shootout between Hank (Dean Norris) and the Salamanca twins, Leonel and Marco (Daniel and Luis Moncada) in Season 3, Episode 7, "One Minute."
Spirited Away Fans Are Still Profoundly Moved Decades After Its Release
It is fair to say that Studio Ghibli's "Spirited Away" is very close to the hearts of many children of the '90s and early '00s. The story of Chihiro's (Rumi Hiiragi) adventure in the spirit world, where she meets all kinds of individuals, some of whom are willing to help her and others who put obstacles in her way, is undeniably moving and gripping for more than one reason, although the main one would be that Hayao Miyazaki's narratives have soul to them. Thanks to the director's ability to deeply intertwine the themes of Western consumerism and environmentalism with an enthralling story, not to mention beautiful music and characteristic animation, "Spirited Away" is both heartrending and inspiring.
That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Believes Red And Kitty Are A Prime Example Of 'Opposites Attract'
Despite concluding in 2006, folks keep coming back to "That '70s Show" all these years later, and it's not hard to figure out why. It's a funny, breezy watch that does some entertaining things with its period-piece identity. Not to mention, it's brought to life by an ensemble cast that audiences still can't get enough of. In fact, it's this enduring love that has allowed "That '90s Show" to arrive on Netflix and carry on the legacy of its predecessor. In doing so, it'll bring back the bulk of the "That '70s Show" cast.
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0