ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Allen Lazard taunted Dolphins after huge block

Allen Lazard knocked out half the Miami Dolphins on one block, and he did some taunting afterwards. Lazard’s Green Bay Packers were leading 23-20 and had a 1st-and-20 from the Miami 38 with 3:18 left in the Week 16 game between the teams on Sunday. The Packers ran a toss right to Aaron Jones, who... The post Allen Lazard taunted Dolphins after huge block appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
NEWS10 ABC

Singletary, Cook lead way as Bills beat Bears for AFC East

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills came into the season with soaring expectations and their sights set on a deep playoff run. They earned one big prize by clinching their third straight division title. It’s just the next step in what they hope is a path toward their ultimate goal.
CHICAGO, IL
KELOLAND

Packers keep playoff hopes alive in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA (AP) — Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime. “That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. “He doesn’t really yell, but he was yelling at us then. And you see […]
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy