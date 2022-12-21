Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man on probation for previous drug conviction arrested after 3 kilos of methamphetamine seized
A Rhode Island man on probation for a previous drug conviction has been arrested after police seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs. The Rhode Island State Police Friday announced the arrest of 43-year-old Manuel A. Coradin of Cranston for narcotics and weapons offenses stemming from a joint investigation between the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Cranston Police Department Special Investigations Unit.
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The city of East Providence, Rhode Island, has announced plans to install 10 new red light cameras and one additional school zone camera in the coming year, following the collection of nearly $3 million in fines in 2022.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
fallriverreporter.com
Over 1.6 kilos of fentanyl, over 1.3 kilos of cocaine seized from southeastern MA motel, arrests made
BOSTON – Three individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, a firearm and ammunition, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes, age...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts police warn communities after credit card skimmers found at convenience stores
“Boston Police Department Community Alert: On Tuesday December 20, 2022, credit card skimming devices were located on point-of-sale card readers at 7-11 stores located at 532 Commonwealth Avenue in Kenmore Square (District D-4) and 509 Cambridge Street in Allston (District D-14). This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch...
Taunton Man Admits to Vending Machine Fraud Scheme
TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a food and beverage vending machine company has pleaded guilty to defrauding third party buyers out of almost $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday and ordered to pay $187,500 in restitution to victims, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
mspnews.org
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
frmedia.org
Fall River Man Among Eleven Arrested in State Drug Bust
A Fall River man is one of eleven individuals arrested and arraigned on drug and firearm charges as part of a regional drug trafficking operation takedown. ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION. AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized 450 Grams of...
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: 7 Massachusetts men indicted; 4 men wanted in Norfolk County shooting death
A Norfolk County Grand Jury this week has indicted seven Massachusetts men for murder in the August 18, 2022, shooting of Jordan Wiggins in the parking area of his Quincy apartment building, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. “One of the men, Cornel Bell, Jr., was taken into...
fallriverreporter.com
Letting your pets outside? A Massachusetts police department is warning owners you could be breaking the law
With temperatures falling lower than we have seen so far this season, a Massachusetts police department is reminding the public to protect your pets. The Dedham Police Department wants to let pet owners know to bring your pets inside or you may be breaking the law. According to M.G.L. Chapter...
whdh.com
Boston police warning of phone scam
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning the public after an elderly man was scammed out of $9,500. The 93-year-old man told police he was called by someone who said they were a lawyer and that his nephew had been in a car crash and needed the money for bail.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
fallriverreporter.com
U.S. Marshals, local police announce missing 13-year-old Rhode Island teen found, man arrested
A missing 13-year-old girl from Rhode Island has been located and a man has been arrested according to officials. U.S. Marshals stated that Deputy U.S. Marshals from Rhode Island, along with North Providence Police and the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force teamed up to locate and safely recover critically missing teen Isabella Rivera.
East Providence adding red light cameras, collected $2.8 million so far
Beginning Jan. 2, when drivers run a red light at 10 different intersections in the city, the cameras will snap a photo, and drivers will receive a warning in the mail.
Worcester police cite ‘threatening’ email in suspension of Officer Colby Turner’s firearm license
The day before Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner was placed on administrative leave and formally informed his off duty assignments were being investigated, he sent an email to more than 400 members of the Worcester Police Department. An attorney for the city, Darina Griffin, argued in court Thursday that the...
Police arrest Providence man with 3 kilos of cocaine
The arrest came following an investigation into a high volume of drug dealing in the area of Imera Street in Providence.
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Massachusetts woman charged after driving into house while residents were home
A driver has been charged after authorities say she crashed into a home this week. According to police, just after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, a female operator failed to stop at Ridgefield Road and King Street in Norfolk. Upon arrival, officers determined after an investigation that the operator crossed over King...
North Andover Family Man Does Wife A Favor, Wins $1 Million
A North Andover man who filled the family car's gas tank to save his wife a trip in the morning ended up being rewarded with more than just a "thank you."Christian Kalil bought gas, a bottle of water, and a lottery ticket when stopping at a gas station on his way to a hockey game, Massachusetts Sta…
Comments / 0