Primghar Woman Faces Charges After Crash Near Archer
Archer, IA (KICD) — A Primghar woman injured in a crash near Archer yesterday morning is facing several vehicle citations. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Cassandra Steffens was travelling East on 390th Street when she crossed the centerline and drifted into oncoming traffic. 66-year-old Kent Hurtig of Archer tried to pull onto the shoulder to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful.
Hospital Officials Further Discuss Respiratory Infection Numbers
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The quick onset of winter weather has not helped recent respiratory infection issues in many areas. As first noted in last weekend’s Weekly Health Update, Spencer Hospital has been seeing increased numbers of influenza, RSV and COVID-19, but Director of Laboratory and Rehab Services Jordan Reed says that trend is continuing to change.
Spencer Chamber Awarded Grant for Destination Clay Project
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Tourism Office recently announced just under $300,000 in tourism grants would be given to 33 projects in the state. One of the recipients was the Spencer Chamber of Commerce for their Destination Clay campaign. Tourism Coordinator Olivia Baxter shared what the funds will go towards.
