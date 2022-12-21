ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

'This country cannot stand if the judiciary is intimidated': Retiring Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor reflects on her time with the court

WKYC
WKYC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan delivers final speech as member of US House of Representatives

WASHINGTON — Last week marked the end of an era in Congress. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH-13) delivered his final speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. The 49-year-old Ryan departs Washington after representing the Mahoning Valley as a member of the House since 2003. He was defeated by JD Vance last month in the race for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio US Sen. Sherrod Brown gives tribute to retiring Sen. Rob Portman

WASHINGTON — After 12 years of service, Rob Portman's time representing the state of Ohio in the United States Senate is winding down. The 67-year-old Republican announced last year he would not seek a third term in office, citing a desire to spend more time with his family as well as the ongoing partisan gridlock in Washington.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

'The Court DOES NOT find clear and convincing evidence of misconduct': Judge rules against Kari Lake's bid to overturn Arizona's election results

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A judge on Saturday ruled against Republican Kari Lake's bid to overturn Arizona's 2022 election. That means that Katie Hobbs will be confirmed as the governor-elect of Arizona, and the election won't be redone. Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, an appointee of former Republican Gov....
ARIZONA STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy