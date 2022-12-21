'This country cannot stand if the judiciary is intimidated': Retiring Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor reflects on her time with the court

WASHINGTON — Last week marked the end of an era in Congress. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH-13) delivered his final speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. The 49-year-old Ryan departs Washington after representing the Mahoning Valley as a member of the House since 2003. He was defeated by JD Vance last month in the race for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO