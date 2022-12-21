'This country cannot stand if the judiciary is intimidated': Retiring Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor reflects on her time with the court

Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan delivers final speech as member of US House of Representatives
WASHINGTON — Last week marked the end of an era in Congress. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH-13) delivered his final speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. The 49-year-old Ryan departs Washington after representing the Mahoning Valley as a member of the House since 2003. He was defeated by JD Vance last month in the race for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat.
Ohio US Sen. Sherrod Brown gives tribute to retiring Sen. Rob Portman
WASHINGTON — After 12 years of service, Rob Portman's time representing the state of Ohio in the United States Senate is winding down. The 67-year-old Republican announced last year he would not seek a third term in office, citing a desire to spend more time with his family as well as the ongoing partisan gridlock in Washington.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost revisits comments on 10-year-old girl's abortion
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's attorney general says he laments the pain that ensued after he suggested in a nationally televised interview that an account of a 10-year-old rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. In a year-end interview last week with The Associated...
WKYC
'The Court DOES NOT find clear and convincing evidence of misconduct': Judge rules against Kari Lake's bid to overturn Arizona's election results
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A judge on Saturday ruled against Republican Kari Lake's bid to overturn Arizona's 2022 election. That means that Katie Hobbs will be confirmed as the governor-elect of Arizona, and the election won't be redone. Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, an appointee of former Republican Gov....
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0