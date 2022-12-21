ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jack Conklin recently made it clear that he didn’t want to leave Cleveland or the Browns. Turns out, the feeling was mutual. Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension to stay with the Browns, who continue to invest in their solid offensive line, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
