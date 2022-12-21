ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie Rings In the Holidays with ‘Silver Bells’ Scavenger Hunt

By Jim LeHocky
 4 days ago

For the next week and a half, Sault Ste. Marie is holding its third annual scavenger hunt, and it’s fun for the whole family!

“Silver Bells in the City” scavenger hunt runs until New Year’s Day.

Using the city’s Facebook page, you will be able to visit the six historic locations described in the clues.

Outside each location, there will be a silver bell with another clue. Once you figure out the message, email the answer to parks@saultcity.com

“It started during the pandemic. It’s something people could get out and do individually but then also share as a community. We have a lot of interest so people are happy to see it back. We already have it posted on the city’s Facebook page,” says Trisha Kiczenski, recreation coordinator

There are several prizes that will be awarded for the correct answer.

9&10 News

Write Down These Important Phone Numbers Before the Storm Hits

As the Boy Scouts say, Be Prepared. And in the event of major winter storm, that means making sure you have not only supplies but that you have important phone numbers on hand. You can put these in your cellphones contacts, or even better, keep a handy written list on your refrigerator.
