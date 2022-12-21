ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Heat 108

Less than two weeks ago, Tyrese Haliburton endured a rare off night against the Miami Heat. Indiana's leading scorer managed just one point in an 87-82 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, going 0-of-9 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Haliburton flipped the script in Friday's rematch in Miami, torching...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum in win, Dyson Daniels, NOLA.com's Christian Clark on best in the West, Ja Morant's comments | Pelicans Podcast

On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the big win against the Spurs and CJ’s big performance. Jim speaks to Dyson Daniels in the locker room after the win (7:32), and the guys are joined by NOLA.com’s Christian Clark (10:30) to talk about the Pelicans performance, who he sees as the team to beat in the Western Conference, Ja Morant’s recent comments about the West, a “what-if” Christmas Day Pels game, NBA parity, and the current Lakers situation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Monday game vs. Pacers

The best Christmas gift you could give to the New Orleans Pelicans right now is a full-strength roster. They took a step closer to that when Sunday’s official injury report was submitted to the NBA, with Zion Williamson no longer listed, after he was sidelined last week for two games while in health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) is listed as questionable for Monday’s home game vs. Indiana (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). Three Pelicans are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
INDIANA STATE
NBA

Paving The Way Roundtable

NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls at Knicks (12.23.2022)

The Bulls (13-18) close out a four-game road trip this evening on the heels of winning two straight games. Chicago makes its only visit to Madison Square Garden, wrapping-up the season-series against the New York Knicks (18-14). Due to a twist in the NBA schedule, the Knicks set-up shop in the Windy City last week and went on to record back-to-back victories over Chicago at the United Center. It was the first time the Bulls had lost back-to-back games to New York since the 2018-19 season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Brown’s 4th quarter carries Celtics past Wolves, 121-109

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Hawks Recognize Their 'Jr. NBA Coach of the Year' Nominee Michael Willis at Friday's Game

ATLANTA – On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks recognized their nominee for Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Michael Willis for his impact on youth athletes in Atlanta. Willis is currently the head coach and athletic director at Centennial Academy Charter School, a conversion charter school that educates scholars from kindergarten through eighth grade and has the highest homeless population in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 139, Bucks 118

In a battle between two NBA titans, it was the Boston Celtics who dominated the second half of their Christmas Day matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston owned just a one-point lead at halftime but extended that lead to as many as 22 points during the second half. The Celtics took complete control of the game during the latter minutes of the third quarter and the opening minutes of the fourth, when they turned what was a seven-point lead into a 19-point advantage.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Tyrese Maxey Wins November NBA Cares Community Assist Award

-NBA to donate $10,000 to the Tyrese Maxey Foundation- NEW YORK, December 23, 2022 – The NBA today announced Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey as the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for the month of November in recognition of his dedication to strengthening families and communities and supporting youth development. Each month of the regular season the award recognizes a player who best demonstrates the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities.
DALLAS, PA
NBA

Celtics lift spirits at Boston Children's Hospital during the holidays

Mekhi Martin and his dad Kendrick were at T.D. Garden one Sunday night as the Boston Celtics hosted the Orlando Magic. They remember looking at folks sitting courtside, wondering what the experience is like, being that close to some of their favorite players. “We were like, ‘They’re so up close...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 12/23/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on December 23, 2022. New Orleans has never swept a season series from San Antonio in two-plus decades since the franchise arrived in the Crescent City, but the Pelicans are one step away from doing so after topping the Spurs on Thursday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

