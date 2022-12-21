Read full article on original website
Related
Klay Thompson Blasts Grizzlies After Warriors' Christmas Win
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies
Kevin Durant Reacts to Controversial Call in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Christmas Game
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies had a confusing call in their Christmas game
Draymond Green Makes Franchise History In Grizzlies-Warriors Game
Draymond Green is now third all-time in assists for the Golden State Warriors franchise.
'Playing with Smiles': Mavs Have Fun, Ride Record 3rd Quarter in Win Over Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks came out of the gates sluggish in the first half, but they blew the doors off of the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter by putting up a Christmas Day record 51 points in the period.
Suns SG Devin Booker (Groin) Won't Return vs. Nuggets
The Phoenix Suns lose their star shooting guard in the early stages of their Christmas Day game with the Denver Nuggets.
Suns And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
NBA
The Maxey Effect: How Tyrese Maxey Found His Voice, and Uses It To Do Good
76ers Star Earns First NBA Cares Community Assist Award. During the 76ers’ Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Maxey sustained a left foot fracture - the first major injury of his pro career. Less than a day later, he joined his teammates on the bench, in a...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Heat 108
Less than two weeks ago, Tyrese Haliburton endured a rare off night against the Miami Heat. Indiana's leading scorer managed just one point in an 87-82 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, going 0-of-9 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Haliburton flipped the script in Friday's rematch in Miami, torching...
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum in win, Dyson Daniels, NOLA.com's Christian Clark on best in the West, Ja Morant's comments | Pelicans Podcast
On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the big win against the Spurs and CJ’s big performance. Jim speaks to Dyson Daniels in the locker room after the win (7:32), and the guys are joined by NOLA.com’s Christian Clark (10:30) to talk about the Pelicans performance, who he sees as the team to beat in the Western Conference, Ja Morant’s recent comments about the West, a “what-if” Christmas Day Pels game, NBA parity, and the current Lakers situation.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Monday game vs. Pacers
The best Christmas gift you could give to the New Orleans Pelicans right now is a full-strength roster. They took a step closer to that when Sunday’s official injury report was submitted to the NBA, with Zion Williamson no longer listed, after he was sidelined last week for two games while in health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) is listed as questionable for Monday’s home game vs. Indiana (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). Three Pelicans are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Paving The Way Roundtable
Copyright © 2022 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved. If you are having problems using this website, including problems accessing any portion of this site using screen reader technology, please call 215-952-7000 or email 76ersservice@76ers.com for assistance. If you are having difficulty accessing any content on this website,...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Knicks (12.23.2022)
The Bulls (13-18) close out a four-game road trip this evening on the heels of winning two straight games. Chicago makes its only visit to Madison Square Garden, wrapping-up the season-series against the New York Knicks (18-14). Due to a twist in the NBA schedule, the Knicks set-up shop in the Windy City last week and went on to record back-to-back victories over Chicago at the United Center. It was the first time the Bulls had lost back-to-back games to New York since the 2018-19 season.
NBA
Brown’s 4th quarter carries Celtics past Wolves, 121-109
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
NBA
Hawks Recognize Their 'Jr. NBA Coach of the Year' Nominee Michael Willis at Friday's Game
ATLANTA – On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks recognized their nominee for Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Michael Willis for his impact on youth athletes in Atlanta. Willis is currently the head coach and athletic director at Centennial Academy Charter School, a conversion charter school that educates scholars from kindergarten through eighth grade and has the highest homeless population in Atlanta.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 139, Bucks 118
In a battle between two NBA titans, it was the Boston Celtics who dominated the second half of their Christmas Day matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston owned just a one-point lead at halftime but extended that lead to as many as 22 points during the second half. The Celtics took complete control of the game during the latter minutes of the third quarter and the opening minutes of the fourth, when they turned what was a seven-point lead into a 19-point advantage.
NBA
Tyrese Maxey Wins November NBA Cares Community Assist Award
-NBA to donate $10,000 to the Tyrese Maxey Foundation- NEW YORK, December 23, 2022 – The NBA today announced Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey as the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for the month of November in recognition of his dedication to strengthening families and communities and supporting youth development. Each month of the regular season the award recognizes a player who best demonstrates the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities.
NBA
Celtics lift spirits at Boston Children's Hospital during the holidays
Mekhi Martin and his dad Kendrick were at T.D. Garden one Sunday night as the Boston Celtics hosted the Orlando Magic. They remember looking at folks sitting courtside, wondering what the experience is like, being that close to some of their favorite players. “We were like, ‘They’re so up close...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 12/23/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on December 23, 2022. New Orleans has never swept a season series from San Antonio in two-plus decades since the franchise arrived in the Crescent City, but the Pelicans are one step away from doing so after topping the Spurs on Thursday.
NBA
"Loving, Caring, And Giving" | For Malik Beasley, Family Is Everything
Chances are, when you see him on your TV screen, Malik Beasley is up to something. Whether it’s getting a steal and going the length of the court for a dunk, or knocking down a three-pointer with one or two hands in his face, what usually follows is something that Jazz Nation has come to love over the past two months.
Comments / 0