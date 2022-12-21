In a battle between two NBA titans, it was the Boston Celtics who dominated the second half of their Christmas Day matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston owned just a one-point lead at halftime but extended that lead to as many as 22 points during the second half. The Celtics took complete control of the game during the latter minutes of the third quarter and the opening minutes of the fourth, when they turned what was a seven-point lead into a 19-point advantage.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO