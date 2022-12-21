Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest Made in Infant Murder
(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
WANE-TV
‘Have a great evening’: Scathing phone call leads to felony, $30K bond
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — He ended the call warmly. “Have a great evening,” the man is quoted as saying in Allen Superior Court documents. However, that kind message was preceded with a litany of threats, obscenities and accusations that resulted in a felony intimidation charge where the victim is a judge, bailiff or other public official and landed him in Allen County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Street Department encourages people to stay off the roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Street Department encourages people to stay home if possible. The Department has crews out plowing and putting down treated sand to improve traction on the city's main roads. It is too cold for salt to have an impact. High winds are causing...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island thaws out
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coney dogs won’t wait this holiday weekend. The arctic air caused the restaurant’s pipes to freeze. Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is back open after frozen pipes temporarily shut the business down, according to a Facebook post. Coney Island will be...
WANE-TV
Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
WANE-TV
Whitley County plows freezing up, pulled from roads
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) According to a post on Facebook, the Whitley County Highway Department has pulled its trucks from roads because of the cold temps. We have pulled all trucks from the roads as of 11am. We have 5 trucks completely frozen up. The engines aren’t staying hot enough...
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
fox29.com
2 Mercer County teens arrested after shooting, killing man they intended to rob, police say
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two Mercer County teens have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. Officials say a 16-year-old from Pennington and a 17-year-old from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon and are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses.
WOWO News
One dead in US 30 crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Man dies in semi-tractor and vehicle crash at US 30 and Webster Rd in New Haven on Wednesday. Allen County Coroner’s Office reported that the driver of the vehicle was identified as John Spanos, 65, of Swedesboro, New Jersey. His cause of death...
WANE-TV
Traffic flowing again on U.S. 30 after crash
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash disrupted traffic on U.S. 30 in extreme eastern Whitley County near the Allen County line for several hours Thursday morning. Traffic. INDOT Northeast tweeted that the crash involving a semi and another took place between County Line Road and Butt Road in Allen County. No word on whether anyone was hurt.
WANE-TV
“Treacherous” weather conditions halt clearing roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police and the City of Fort Wayne Street Department have been working to tackle road conditions and keep everyone safe Friday. Sergeant Brian Walker, Public Information Officer with the Indiana State Police, said interstates, highways, county and city roads are a slippery mess because of the sheet of ice that’s underneath the snow.
WNDU
Thank you & good luck, Matt!
South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry cancels WANE 15 end-of-year interview
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time since at least 2012, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will not participate in an end-of-year interview with WANE 15. The mayor’s office told WANE 15 Wednesday morning the mayor canceled the interview and that it will likely not be rescheduled.
WNDU
VIDEO: Deer play amid winter weather in Mishawaka on Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - While they might not be reindeer games, a few deer were caught playing in Mishawaka Thursday afternoon!. The video, sent to us by resident Grace Scheele, was posted on Twitter. It certainly raised our spirits despite falling temperatures!
WOWO News
Woman in life-threatening condition after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. at N. Clinton St. and Spy Run from North Side High School. A woman was driving southwest across Clinton and ran the stop sign in front of a northbound van....
WANE-TV
Tips to keep pipes from freezing from Fort Wayne City Utilities
With temperatures dropping to single digits and then below zero in the next few days, City Utilities reminds customers that pipes and water meters can freeze, causing significant damage and costly repairs. Here are some tips to help residents protect their homes. Run a small trickle of lukewarm water to...
wfft.com
Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
