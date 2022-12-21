ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia City, IN

Arrest Made in Infant Murder

(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
WALKERTON, IN
WANE-TV

‘Have a great evening’: Scathing phone call leads to felony, $30K bond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — He ended the call warmly. “Have a great evening,” the man is quoted as saying in Allen Superior Court documents. However, that kind message was preceded with a litany of threats, obscenities and accusations that resulted in a felony intimidation charge where the victim is a judge, bailiff or other public official and landed him in Allen County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island thaws out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coney dogs won’t wait this holiday weekend. The arctic air caused the restaurant’s pipes to freeze. Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is back open after frozen pipes temporarily shut the business down, according to a Facebook post. Coney Island will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

News Now Warsaw

Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm

WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches

Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
fox29.com

2 Mercer County teens arrested after shooting, killing man they intended to rob, police say

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two Mercer County teens have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. Officials say a 16-year-old from Pennington and a 17-year-old from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon and are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WOWO News

One dead in US 30 crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Man dies in semi-tractor and vehicle crash at US 30 and Webster Rd in New Haven on Wednesday. Allen County Coroner’s Office reported that the driver of the vehicle was identified as John Spanos, 65, of Swedesboro, New Jersey. His cause of death...
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Traffic flowing again on U.S. 30 after crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash disrupted traffic on U.S. 30 in extreme eastern Whitley County near the Allen County line for several hours Thursday morning. Traffic. INDOT Northeast tweeted that the crash involving a semi and another took place between County Line Road and Butt Road in Allen County. No word on whether anyone was hurt.
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

“Treacherous” weather conditions halt clearing roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police and the City of Fort Wayne Street Department have been working to tackle road conditions and keep everyone safe Friday. Sergeant Brian Walker, Public Information Officer with the Indiana State Police, said interstates, highways, county and city roads are a slippery mess because of the sheet of ice that’s underneath the snow.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Thank you & good luck, Matt!

South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Mayor Henry cancels WANE 15 end-of-year interview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time since at least 2012, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will not participate in an end-of-year interview with WANE 15. The mayor’s office told WANE 15 Wednesday morning the mayor canceled the interview and that it will likely not be rescheduled.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Woman in life-threatening condition after morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. at N. Clinton St. and Spy Run from North Side High School. A woman was driving southwest across Clinton and ran the stop sign in front of a northbound van....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tips to keep pipes from freezing from Fort Wayne City Utilities

With temperatures dropping to single digits and then below zero in the next few days, City Utilities reminds customers that pipes and water meters can freeze, causing significant damage and costly repairs. Here are some tips to help residents protect their homes. Run a small trickle of lukewarm water to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

