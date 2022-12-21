National Signing Day 2022-2023: Connecticut’s High School and Prep School Football College signing list

Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
UConn men's basketball team’s deep bench has been greatest strength. Will Dan Hurley alter his rotation?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are many reasons for the UConn men’s basketball team’s 13-0 start to the season. A beautifully-run offense that features great spacing, a result of three or four strong shooters on the perimeter and a two-headed monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan at center that dominates the paint and (in Sanogo’s case) can occasionally knock down a 3-pointer, as well.
darientimes.com
2022 Connecticut High School Coaches Association all-state girls volleyball teams
The Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) All-State girls volleyball teams for 2022. First team: Alexa Bonato, Amity; Maggie Carley, Trumbull; Leilani Gillespie, Darien; Grace Miller, Newtown; Avery Mola, Cheshire; Haley Weiner, Southington; Camilla Wessels, Southington. Second team: Evelyn Brenton, Glastonbury; Sophia Chrostowski, Newington; Tatum Holderied, Ludlowe; Jillian Roche, Darien;...
darientimes.com
How Nika Mühl became elite point guard and 'great leader' for UConn women's basketball team
HARTFORD — Geno Auriemma joked earlier this season that the problem with Nika Mühl making her first 3-point shot in a game is that she immediately becomes more interested in attempting another. Mühl made her first 3-pointer Wednesday as the UConn women’s basketball team rolled past Seton Hall...
Nearly 40K Still Without Power In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
Around 40,000 utility customers in Connecticut still lack power amid bone-chilling temperatures following a powerful storm system with damaging winds that swept through the region.As of around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Eversource is reporting 38,174 customers in the dark, with United Illuminatin…
darientimes.com
Eversource: CT outages after storm 'will not be a quick fix'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents remain in the dark Friday evening as temperatures descended into the teens or single digits after a storm battered the state with heavy rain and strong winds. Gusty winds will make the temperature...
darientimes.com
Access to grocery stores can be a challenge in CT, even in affluent areas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are pockets throughout the state where residents struggle to find a grocery store nearby, a challenge that can be compounded in areas with higher poverty rates where residents might not have access to a car or public transportation to get to one.
darientimes.com
Traffic deaths in CT are rising. Some towns are looking for financial help to solve the problem
As 2022 comes to an end, Connecticut is marking a grim milestone – one of the deadliest years on record for pedestrians. Distracted driving, an increase in larger and heavier vehicles on the roadways, and an uptick in speeding and aggressive driving that started during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued are all contributing to a rise in pedestrian deaths.
darientimes.com
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A battering winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday, left millions more to worry about the prospect of further outages and crippled emergency response efforts and an airport in snowbound New York state.
flhsprospect.com
A Legal Battle for Transgender Rights Comes to an End
The issue of trans women in girls sports at the high school and college levels seems to have exploded in salience in the past few years. In this year’s midterm elections, several Republican candidates, including Herschel Walker in Georgia, ran ads about the topic. Connecticut has had its own experience in this matter, with a battle on the issue coming to an apparent end just several days ago.
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
Bristol Press
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: How Otis Elevator changed the world with its invention
(WTNH) – One of our favorite stories of the year was a visit to Otis Elevator. It’s another longtime Connecticut company that changed the world with its invention. We’re taking a look back at that story. Watch the video above for the full segment.
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns in Connecticut
Connecticut is most well-loved for its vibrant arts and culture scene, not to mention its natural beauty. Tourists continue to return for the state's Long Island Sound shoreline, the rolling Litchfield Hills, and the Connecticut River Valley. Still, there are a number of small towns scattered throughout Connecticut that are worth the visit.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Gasoline Drops Another 10 Cents Per Gallon In Connecticut
Gas prices dropped 10 cents per gallon in Connecticut this past week and have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. despite high demand as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. The 10-cent drop in Connecticut followed an 18-cent drop the previous week....
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Volunteers Launch the 122nd Annual Christmas Bird Count
State-wide volunteers have maintained the Christmas Bird Count for 122 years, allowing experts to track significant population decreases due to habitat loss. Since 1900, counters have tallied birds at local Christmas Bird Counts and submitted observations to the National Audubon Society, a nonprofit conservation organization. Joe Attwater, conservation and education coordinator for the Roger Tory Peterson Estuary Center in Old Lyme, told CT Examiner that the volunteer-driven event gathered essential data more efficiently than one organization could on its own.
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
branfordseven.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Connecticut using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
nepm.org
Where Connecticut stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend
Heading into the height of winter holiday travel, respiratory illnesses remain on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
