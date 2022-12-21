ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 8

Robert Meehan
4d ago

Once in a lifetime storm? If the storm comes to be what they say,it will be my second if they’re counting the blizzard of 1977 that is.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

Winter blast hitting most of WNY, including Chautauqua County

Cold air is now pouring in behind a weather front that crossed Chautauqua County around 7 am Friday morning. The National Weather Service indicated on social media that immediately after the front passed the Dunkirk Airport, temperatures there dropped six degrees in eight minutes, and wind gusts were close to 50 mph. Since then, wind gusts have reached over 60 mph. As a result, the strong, gusty winds have caused multiple power outages. As of 10:00 am, National Grid reported over 3,300 customers without power in Chautauqua County. Most should have their power restored by 11:45 am, although that's an estimation. The Winter Storm Warning continues until 1:00 am Monday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
fox5dc.com

Blizzard in Buffalo: Here's what 'zero-mile visibility' looks like

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A wintry bomb cyclone that’s sweeping through the nation is now bringing whiteout blizzard conditions to Buffalo. Located on the eastern coast of Lake Erie, Buffalo is currently under a Blizzard Warning and is experiencing blinding snowfall and rising waters. Visibility had dropped to zero shortly after noon Friday.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weekend Weather Could Be Like Blizzard of ’77

The weather this weekend could be historical and has everyone talking about the massive blizzard of 1977 that crushed Western New York. The weather this weekend is shaping up to be blizzard-like with a mix of rain, sleet, snow, and ice all packed together with huge wind gusts that could cause whiteout conditions and loss of power.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

What is a Flash Freeze?

Northeast Ohio is predicted to see a flash freeze as Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
WTAP

Winter Storm Power Outages

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - As the winter storm approaches WTAP is keeping an eye out for power outages across the Mid-Ohio Valley. Current outages as of 3:00 P.M. WTAP will continue to update throughout the day.
OHIO STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Blizzard Warnings Officially Posted For Western New York

The National Weather Service has issued an official blizzard warning for portions of the Western New York area. If you have a phone by your bed, perhaps you were alerted early Thursday to a blizzard warning? The snow and wind will be sever in the next couple of days. As much as 1-3 feet of snow is possible. The bigger issue will be the rapid freeze and blowing and drifting snow.
NEW YORK STATE
iheart.com

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow and High Winds Thursday Night and Friday

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 7pm Thursday to 1pm Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting a combination of snow and high winds. They're anticipating snowfall of around one to two inches by Friday afternoon. Drivers should be cautious of slippery road conditions that could impact morning and evening travel.
INDIANA STATE
iBerkshires.com

Snow, Freezing Rain, Plummeting Temps for Christmas Weekend

The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., has issued a winter weather advisory until 5 a.m. Friday, particularly for Pittsfield and North County, Southern Vermont and eastern New York. Snow will start falling this afternoon and early evening before turning to rain overnight. Isolated pockets of freezing rain are possible.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Fox 59

Arctic blast, howling winds, snow all on the way to Indiana

Nothing has changed in our thinking of this storm since yesterday! We have a tough road ahead tonight and through Saturday…. Rain showers are on the increase this morning and through the early afternoon, while temperatures warm to near 40° in downtown Indianapolis! Winds should remain fairly quiet through the late afternoon too, southeast at 5-15 mph. Be sure to get that last minute shopping done today, if you don’t want to venture out in the brutal cold weather on Friday.
INDIANA STATE
25newsnow.com

First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
PEORIA, IL
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm arrives in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm hits the Hoosier state on the first full day of winter!. In effect for most of the state Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. through Friday evening 7 p.m. Snow, strong winds, low visibility, and dangerously cold temperatures are all hazards in this storm. Thursday...
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

910K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy