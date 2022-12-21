AG Nessel charges former Port Huron plant with PFAS contamination

(The Center Square) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking an order to force Domtar Industries Inc. to remediate PFAS contamination and pay for all related costs and damages from its former plant in Port Huron.

Domtar acquired the century-old Port Huron mill in 1998 before closing it in 2021. During that period, Nessel’s office alleges Domtar contaminated groundwater and surface water with 145,000 cubic yards of toxic PFAS sludge the company claimed was inert while disposing of it in the Techni-Comp Site composting facility.

PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. Studies vary on their harmful effects; more is known about their impact on animals than on humans. PFAS, the Environmental Protection Agency says, “are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation” and throughout the world.

“The lawsuit will determine whether Domtar misrepresented PFAS as ‘inert,’” Susan Goldhaber, an environmental toxicologist with 30 years of experience with state and federal regulatory agencies as well as the private sector, told The Center Square.

Goldhaber, also a contributor to The American Council on Science and Health, continued, “Regarding the toxicity of PFAS, these compounds present very low risk to human health. None of the health effects that have been cited in numerous media stories have been established in humans. Available studies in humans have not shown a cause-and-effect relationship between PFAS exposure and adverse health outcomes.”

The list of charges against Domtar and potential penalties is extensive.

According to the AG’s filing: “As a direct and proximate result of the Defendant’s acts and omissions as alleged herein, the State seeks an order compelling Domtar to remediate PFAS contamination at the Techni-Comp Site in addition to holding Domtar liable for all 34 past and future natural resource damages, loss-of-use damages, response activity costs, costs of investigation, costs of compliance and enforcement, costs of testing and monitoring, costs of providing water from an alternate source, costs of installing and maintaining an early warning system to detect PFAS before it reaches wells, costs of remediating PFAS from natural resources including groundwater, surface waters, soils, sediments, and other natural resources, costs of remediating PFAS contamination at and around the Techni-Comp Site, any other costs or other expenditures incurred to address PFAS contamination and injury at and around the Techni-Comp Site, interest on the damages according to law, any applicable civil fines, and any other relief necessary to remedy PFAS contamination at and around the Techni-Comp Site.”

Domtar maintains corporate offices in Fort Mill, S.C., and Montreal.

Thomas M. Doran, a former adjunct engineering professor at Lawrence Technological University and an Engineering Society of Detroit fellow, said scientific detection of toxic and potentially toxic substances has advanced tremendously over the past several decades, which means much smaller traces of those substances can be detected.

“With levels of detection at lower and lower amounts it means that toxicity is not necessarily connected to detection as it once was for compounds like DDT or PCBs,” Doran told The Center Square.

“There was a day when if you could detect any amount of toxins there was a problem,” Doran continued. “Today, however, it’s possible to detect parts per trillion or parts per quadrillion, so it's far more difficult to connect toxicity and transmissibility to compounds at such low levels.

"It's very complex and that's a tremendous scientific challenge. To say we've detected it therefore we've got a problem is not necessarily right.”

Doran quoted the adage “the dose makes the poison” when he noted sometimes toxic substances pose no harm in very low amounts.

“As my old professor Purdue used to say, zero is a very low number and when I first started in this profession, we were concerned about getting to zero from around one part per million. Getting to zero when you're down to one part per trillion or even quadrillion or even lower number in the future is an entirely different matter.”

Nessel’s office is prosecuting two other companies for reputed PFAS contamination. A case against Asahi Kasei Plastics North America pending in Livingston County Circuit Court, and another against FKI Hardware Inc. pending in Kent County Circuit Court.

“Michigan residents should not be left holding the bag for the impacts of corporate PFAS contamination, nor for the costs of cleaning it up,” Nessel said in a statement. “My efforts to hold companies accountable for contaminating our communities will continue where corporations are not taking adequate remediation efforts or responsibility for their actions.”