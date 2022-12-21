Read full article on original website
Sunrise brief: Comparing customer value of solar-plus-storage under net energy metering versus net energy billing
Reducing interconnection time to one year is a draft long-term goal of DOE’s i2X initiative For the near term, the initiative has a draft goal of reducing interconnection schedules and costs for large-scale renewable and storage projects by 50% within five years. Comparing customer value of solar-plus-storage under net...
Tracking solar policy winners and losers in the Southeast
The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) completed its fifth year of tracking solar policies of major utilities in the Southern U.S., identifying the “makers” that have encouraged solar adoption, and the “brakers” that are slowing it down. “No path to widespread solar adoption can bypass the...
Is 2022 the year that launched the U.S. solar industrial revolution?
With the signing of an executive order by President Biden to boost America’s clean energy economy, coupled with the goal of attaining 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030, there has been a push for increasing U.S. manufacturing across the solar supply chain. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) gives those manufacturers the shove they need to get going.
Form Energy to set up iron-air battery manufacturing facility in West Virginia
While lithium-ion is the most common battery chemistry, it presents several challenges because the batteries are expensive, require raw materials from unstable geopolitical regions, and are not fully removed from fire or explosion risk in extreme conditions. Form Energy is taking a different approach and is instead developing an “aqueous air battery system” that uses low-cost iron, water and air—or what Form says are some of the safest, cheapest, most abundant materials on the planet.
Nonprofit offers community solar informational resource
Solar United Neighbors (SUN), a Washington, D.C.-based solar nonprofit organization, announced the launch of its Community Solar Project platform, a free resource for consumer education. Community solar, sometimes called shared solar, is pitched as a way for homeowners, businesses and other organizations like nonprofits to invest in the benefits of...
Utility-scale solar developers went bigger and bolder in 2022
Utility-scale solar development was hit with a tough year, marred by tariff static that considerably crimped the pace of large-scale grid deployments. Wood Mackenzie forecast a 40% decline in utility-solar project deployments, but that hasn’t stop developers from going bigger and bolder, including with batteries attached. With the broader...
Global solar capacity additions hit 268 GW in 2022: BNEF
Pv magazine: How did the global market for PV installations develop in 2022?. : We have been surprised by the strong build in China, especially for residential and commercial – we initially expected 99 GW new build in China this year and have upped that to 126 GW (DC). Our current estimate for the year’s build is 268 GW (DC). Europe has bought a lot of modules – well over 72 GW – though we expect it has only installed around 42 GW, so there is considerable inventory.
Perovskite challenges addressed with new manufacturing process
A new approach to manufacturing perovskite solar cells developed by researchers at the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) addresses previous problems and yielded devices with high efficiency and excellent stability. Developing highly stable and efficient perovskites based on a rich mixture of bromine and iodine is considered critical for the...
Dragonfly secures patent for solid-state battery dry powder coating
Dragonfly Energy, a manufacturer of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries, has been awarded a patent for its dry powder coating layers used in the electrochemical cell of its battery construction. The patent award is a major step forward toward the ramping up of the company’s domestic manufacturing of all solid-state battery cells.
