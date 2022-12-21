The head of the nonprofit that is working to demolish the former Pillsbury Mills site acknowledges that the effort is bittersweet. Chris Richmond’s father worked at the plant years ago when it produced cake mixes and other products for stores around the country. Richmond says Pillsbury was an essential part of life on the north end of Springfield for decades, and says it’s sad… but necessary… to see it go.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO