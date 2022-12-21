Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Pekin won’t enforce snow removal ordinance until after Christmas
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A controversial ordinance change requiring Pekin residents to shovel snow from sidewalks adjacent to their properties or possibly face fines won’t go into effect until after Christmas, city leaders said in a Facebook post. “With the extreme temperatures forecasted, the sidewalk snow removal will...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Public Works: neighborhood roads will improve in 24 hours
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria streets still have snow coverage nearly 24 hours after the snow stopped falling in Central Illinois. Part of the issue is the constant wind blowing the dry, powdery snow back onto the road shortly after it’s plowed away, but it’s also a matter of strategy. Public works have focused most of the effort on the city’s main thoroughfares. Now that the snow has stopped, they’re focusing on residential neighborhoods.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington shelters seeking assistance in the midst of cold weather
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelters in Bloomington are doing the best they can to help the homeless during the winter storm. Even though they are at capacity, they’re still trying to find ways to bring others in. Navy Veteran James Auck is just one of many in the...
wmay.com
Pillsbury Group Seeks To Preserve Memories Of Site
The head of the nonprofit that is working to demolish the former Pillsbury Mills site acknowledges that the effort is bittersweet. Chris Richmond’s father worked at the plant years ago when it produced cake mixes and other products for stores around the country. Richmond says Pillsbury was an essential part of life on the north end of Springfield for decades, and says it’s sad… but necessary… to see it go.
The Clinton Journal
Problem with Airbnbs in Clinton
CLINTON — Operators of short-term rental properties, commonly known as Airbnbs, within the city limits of Clinton likely are in violation of the city code, city attorney John Hoblit told commissioners Tuesday. The city council raised the issue after inquiries about how many of the short-term rentals were in...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Galesburg suspends public transportation Friday
The City of Galesburg Public Transportation System is suspending services for Friday, December 23 due to inclement weather. They will resume regular business hours and service on Tuesday, December 27 due to the holiday weekend. Contact the Public Transportation System at (309) 345-3686 with questions.
25newsnow.com
City of Peoria issues snow storm update
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Works have begun 12-hour around-the-clock operations as a winter storm comes into Central Illinois. According to a statement from Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon, Public Works have applied a liquid brine over the last two days on all the primary emergency snow routes. They are also on standby mode until the precipitation begins.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Crews battle fire in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. – We’re learning more about a fire that has now completely destroyed a home in Woodford County. It was reported after 1:00 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive in Spring Bay, along the Illinois River. Fire Chief Dennis Perry tells 25 News a resident was using...
1470 WMBD
Manier could run for state legislative seat
WASHINGTON, Ill. – The Mayor of Washington is strongly considering throwing his hat into the ring for another state legislative seat that is in Republican hands because of the incumbent’s resignation. Gary Manier tells 25 News “Right now, I’m a yes” for running for the 53rd District seat...
25newsnow.com
Washington’s mayor on list of potential candidates for vacant State Senate seat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Republican Party chairs for 13 area counties are releasing details how they will fill the Illinois State Senate seat vacated by Bloomington’s Jason Barickman, and some familiar names in Central Illinois politics are apparently interested in replacing him for a two-year term. Barickman officially...
Demolition of old Pillsbury Mills site begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The remaining buildings at the old Pillsbury Mills site are set to be demolished. Chris Richmond, the president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, the organization that acquired the site, said they’ll start by tearing down the first 50,000 square feet of the property. “We haven’t seen buildings come down here at the Pillsbury […]
Do This Dumb Thing to Dogs in Normal, Illinois and You Go to Jail
The fact that this is a law means someone has done it before and gotten busted. I'm talking about a supremely dumb thing you could possibly do to a dog in Normal, Illinois that the law says would result in you going to jail. I am not making this up...
Central Illinois Proud
Wind and snow settling down in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria is still undergoing high winds and drifting snow but the worst is beginning to subside. According to a Peoria Public Works press release, the snow plows will wrap up this morning. While an after-hours person will handle any snow-related calls that may come in afterward.
WAND TV
Springfield FD fights bitter cold while responding to abandoned house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to a Facebook post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, crews are on a scene with heavy fire showing in the 1900 block of East Cook. Multiple engines and trucks are currently at the fire. According to the page, the two story wooden structure is "fully involved" which generally means that the building is unable to be entered due to the amount of fire.
wymg.com
“About damn time!”
Moving Pillsbury Forward will be tearing Pillsbury down. The group’s president, Chris Richmond, announced Wednesday that demolition will commence soon on a two-story, 50,000 square foot warehouse on the abandoned property. Richmond, who was a year old when his father started working at the plant, says it was an...
25newsnow.com
Essential workers brave cold to fight fires, save lives
PEORIA (25 News Now) — While many schools and businesses shut down Friday in the face of subzero temperatures, it’s was a normal day for first responders. At the Peoria Central Fire House, several engines were at the ready. Fire officials tell 25 News they work with a full staff on days like Friday, but they face more challenges when out fighting fires.
State Police: Stay off roads, otherwise obey Scott’s Law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A winter storm is expected to hit Illinois this week at the same time the Illinois State Police observes an annual day of honor and reminder. Troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If such, they are advising that people allow enough time for travel and […]
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria's Past - This Week: Visiting Santa @ Northwoods Mall
Way back in 2014 I started a tradition of visiting Santa at Northwoods Mall. Below are the links to every post and some photos from the past visits to see Santa at the mall. Okay, 2020 was one fucked up year. The Covid 19 Pandemic blew into town and fucked everything up five ways from Friday!
wmay.com
Overflow Shelter Serves As Warming Center
As a winter storm brings dangerously cold wind chills to Central Illinois, the city of Springfield says the city’s overflow shelter will be open around the clock through next Tuesday to provide relief from the cold. The shelter at 221 North 11th Street will be available for anyone in...
