Mississippi State

The Independent

Anger as ‘worthless’ Texas governor drops off migrants outside Kamala Harris’s residence in freezing weather

Texas Governor Greg Abbott appears to have celebrated Christmas this weekend by ensuring that three busloads of migrants would be left in the cold outside of Kamala Harris’s residence.The Republican state leader has continued, along with Florida’s Ron DeSantis, to use confused migrants and lure them onto buses to take them to areas that will attract media attention under the promise of aid being provided once they arrive. In many if not all cases, the governors have had little to no contact with local authorities to manage the migrants’ arrival and to ensure they are not left out on...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

‘Caged … for no fault of your own’: Detainees dread COVID while awaiting immigration hearings

LUMPKIN, Ga. — In October, Yibran Ramirez-Cecena didn't alert the staff at Stewart Detention Center to his cough and runny nose. Ramirez-Cecena, who had been detained at the immigration detention facility in southwestern Georgia since May, hid his symptoms, afraid he would be put in solitary confinement if he tested positive for covid-19. "Honestly, I didn't want to go spend 10 days by myself in a room — they call it the hole," Ramirez-Cecena said. He is being held at the center as he waits to learn whether he will be deported to Mexico or can remain in the United States, where he has lived for more than two decades.
GEORGIA STATE

