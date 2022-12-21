LUMPKIN, Ga. — In October, Yibran Ramirez-Cecena didn't alert the staff at Stewart Detention Center to his cough and runny nose. Ramirez-Cecena, who had been detained at the immigration detention facility in southwestern Georgia since May, hid his symptoms, afraid he would be put in solitary confinement if he tested positive for covid-19. "Honestly, I didn't want to go spend 10 days by myself in a room — they call it the hole," Ramirez-Cecena said. He is being held at the center as he waits to learn whether he will be deported to Mexico or can remain in the United States, where he has lived for more than two decades.

