"My first impressions of Erik?" West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell said before pausing to consider teammate Erik Stevenson and then replacing a pensive look on his face with a smile. "I knew he could shoot the ball. That's the first thing I would tell you. He came in lighting it up from Day One. But I thought he was a little crazy at first. I'm going to be honest. I did. Like, 'Why is this dude yelling all the time?' "
Sometimes, high school recruits end up making their college decision in the final days leading up to the signing period. Because of this, there isn't a whole lot of time to interview them or hear what it was that made them choose their new home. Thus is the case with Port St. Joe (FL) running back DJ Oliver, who pledged to the Mountaineers after his official visit just before the Early Signing Period.
There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
West Virginia didn’t play their best basketball against Stony Brook and head coach Bob Huggins let his team know it. The Mountaineers put together a poor performance in the final game before the holiday break which is natural considering the players were likely looking ahead to spending time with their families.
10-2 West Virginia has taken care of business at the early stages of the season with two losses both of the quadrant one variety. Big 12 play doesn't begin until Dec. 31. The Mountaineers are currently the highest ranked team in the nation with two losses. It is a favorable draw from the system.
SHEPHERDSTOWN — History does have a way of repeating itself. It happened all the time in the basketball era at West Virginia University, known as “The Golden Age” of Mountaineer basketball. While still able to recall the fading memories of the long-gone Southern Conference, when West Virginia...
Morgantown, West Virginia – Current West Virginia Mountaineers wide receivers coach Tony Washington is expected to take a position at Liberty University under the new head coach Jamey Chadwell, who he worked for previously at Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers will now be on the search for a new wide...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive photos from West Virginia's 75-64 men's basketball win o…
“Pride of Uniontown” comes to Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Call it the Rodney Gallagher effect. Neal Brown does, and he’s ready for it to come to Morgantown. Gallagher, WVU’s top signee will make the short trek from Laurel Highlands High in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, a drive of about 36 minutes. He has made the drive several times as a young Mountaineer fan, but when he arrives in the summer, he won’t go back north for a while.
These three prospects from Pitt's latest class could breakout in their freshman seasons.
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
Stories of the Week: December 18 through December 24
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A sheriff’s deputy from Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68. A New Jersey man is accused of robbing a bank in Tucker County.
Bridgeport dealership is piloting digital vehicle titles in West Virginia
Governor Jim Justice announced in a press release on December 14 that West Virginia will be the first state in the county to digitize vehicle titles, and it's starting in Bridgeport.
Fire destroys house near Morgantown
A fully involved fire destroyed a home at 212 Round Bottom Road in the Morgantown area on Friday evening.
Youth athletes allegedly suffer racial discrimination from general manager at West Virginia Holiday Inn
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A team of youth football cheerleaders allegedly suffered racial discrimination from a South Charleston hotel in December, according to a report by the West Virginia Record. The parents of the student, named R.C. in court documents, claim allegations against Hope Carroll, the general manager of the hotel, and Chesapeake Hospitality LLC, […]
Bitter cold persists through the holiday weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dream no longer, a White Christmas is here! Unfortunately, so is a bitterly cold Arctic air mass keeping our temperatures in the single digits with wind chills in the double-digit negatives. The good news is, warmer temperatures are in sight-- and not just to seasonable, but beyond. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more:
Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
High wind gusts force ski resorts to adjust lift operations
GHENT, W.Va. — West Virginia’s ski industry is being impacted by the high winds associated with the Christmas weekend polar vortex storm. Ski lift operations are being monitored with wind gusts in some cases Friday exceeding 50 mph. Canaan Valley in Tucker County closed on-slope operations as of...
Morgantown warming shelter at capacity as record cold weekend approaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The warming shelter at Hazel’s House of Hope is at capacity of 50 as temperatures fall to near zero. United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties volunteer and shelter coordinator Becky Rodd said they expect the facility to be full through the weekend. “Our cots...
